Rick Droski, the ticketing manager for Montana State University, said that the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will be set up in its theater configuration for Raitt’s show.
Theater curtains will be set up with a stage sitting where MSU’s basketball court typically sits. The stage will play to the south side of the building.
“It’s a pretty cool set up, it makes a really nice environment,” Droski said.
That configuration does limit the amount of seats available for the show. The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse usually has around 8,500 seats, but the theater configuration will shrink the capacity to 3,000 seats.
Droski said that Raitt last played at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in September 2017, nearly six years to the day of her upcoming performance.
Before her stop in Bozeman, Raitt is scheduled to play the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner on Sept. 8. Both shows are part of her “Just Like That…” tour, which is in support of her latest studio album of the same name.
Raitt released her eighteenth album “Just Like That…” in April 2022. Since then, the title track of the album has been nominated for a pair of Grammys — including Song of the Year — in this year’s iteration of the award show.
The album itself has been nominated for Best Americana Album.
Raitt is no stranger to Music’s Biggest Night, having been nominated 30 times and walking away with 10 trophies. Raitt first made a splash at the Grammys with her album “Nick of Time,” which won four awards, including album of the year.
That album broke her into the mainstream, and went on to sell over 5 million copies. The Library of Congress inducted “Nick of Time” into its National Recording Registry last year, according to Raitt’s website.
