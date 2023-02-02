Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt

 Courtesy of the Montana State University

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is coming back to Bozeman.

Singer-songwriter and blues guitarist Bonnie Raitt is slated to play the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Sept. 9. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets range in price from $56 to $86, and can be purchased at www.ticketswest.com.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.