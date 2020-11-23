For just the fourth time in 21 years, Montana State University Bobcats fell short of canning the University of Montana Grizzlies.
MSU collected the equivalent of 403,183 pounds in food donations compared the Griz’s 671,707 pounds for the annual Can the Griz food drive. It’s the fourth time the Griz have beaten the Bobcats in the annual tradition.
Can the Griz — also known as Can the Cats in Missoula — is a competition between the two universities to see which school can collect the most donations for its food bank.
The totals are a combination of pounds of food donations and the dollar value of monetary donations. MSU collected 150,290 pounds of food and $252,893 in donations. UM collected 206,550 pounds of food and $208,447.
With each dollar counting as a pound, the drives brought in the equivalent of 1 million pounds of food.
The donations made in Bozeman go to Gallatin Valley Food Bank. In Missoula, donations go to the Missoula Food Bank.
Miranda Roy, with the MSU office of student engagement, which organizes the food drive, said she was proud of the university and its residents for the work they did, despite losing.
“The money raised and food donated still does a tremendous amount of good for the families in need in the area, and we are grateful for their help and compassion,” Roy said.
Jill Holder, food and nutrition director for Human Resource Development Council, which runs the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, said Friday that donations were slow to come in this year. She chalked that up to people adhering to precautions because of the coronavirus and less traffic at grocery stores, where people typically donate food.
Last year, donations made in support of the Bobcats totaled 437,265 pounds, while donations made for UM totaled 421,859 pounds.
