Mike Black has forced Laurie McKinnon to defend her seat on the Supreme Court, criticizing dissenting opinions she’s written and questioning her commitment to Montana.
Black, a Helena attorney, is challenging McKinnon for her seat on the high court that she’s held since 2012. The race is nonpartisan, meaning candidates don’t identify with any party.
They’re vying for a chance to be one of seven justices that reviews legal appeals that claim a decision or action is unfair, wrong or unconstitutional. A variety of cases come before the court including people appealing sentences, challenges to ballot initiatives and whether actions taken by state officials are legal.
Black grew up in Havre and later earned a degree in history and political science from the University of Montana. He finished law school at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, in 1991. He’s since worked with the Montana Department of Justice, the Montana Legal Services Association and recently returned to private practice.
McKinnon, who grew up in Maryland, was a district judge and started a treatment court program for Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties before getting elected to the Supreme Court. Before that she had experience working as a prosecutor and a defense attorney in criminal and civil cases.
Black said his experience growing up in the state and working on complicated litigation over the past 30 years are what make him the best candidate for the job.
He said there are lots of themes in McKinnon’s dissent opinions, but the one he thought was most important was over issues of accessing public lands. Black pointed to a case about a conservation easement that led the high court to rule that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks doesn’t need Land Board approval to acquire easements. McKinnon was the only dissent in the decision.
“She didn’t get it right,” Black said of McKinnon, calling her dissent “bias against public use.”
McKinnon said she refuses to decide a case to reach certain results. McKinnon said her dissent opinion to the case Black highlighted was based on a law that gave the board the authority to check the process of spending money on large easements and land.
McKinnon said her decision “is what it is” and that she feels like when people don’t understand high court decisions “they fall back on that it’s conservative.”
“It’s just not an easy deal making those decisions and wrestling with how you’re going to navigate the course of your opinion,” McKinon said.
Black also takes issue with McKinnon reversing course on an announcement last year that she would be retiring and moving out of state. Black said that indicated a lack of dedication to serving the people of Montana.
“I think it’s a legitimate concern as to how dedicated they are and to serving the people of Montana,” he said.
McKinnon said Black’s challenge to her commitment to Montana is unfounded. While living in Choteau, she and her husband bought a house in Helena so that she could be present during conferences, oral arguments and other hearings. That meant, she said, she often wasn’t able to make it back to Choteau and missed family events like basketball games.
“I think in the face of what my history is — where I’ve demonstrated I’m committed — that that’s an unfair challenge to make,” she said.
Supreme Court Justice Jim Shea is uncontested in his bid for reelection this year.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.