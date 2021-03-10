Billings Clinic plans to expand its emergency helicopter ambulance service into Bozeman this summer.
The extended service is in partnership with helicopter company Metro Aviation and is expected to expand urgent medical transport services in Bozeman, according to a news release from the health organization.
“We’re basing our new helicopter service in Bozeman to save critical time – lifesaving, in some cases – for patients who need emergency medical transport to a higher level of care” Billings Clinic CEO Scott Ellner in a news release. “By staging the helicopter in Bozeman, we will shorten transportation time to get patients in our region where they need to be for treatment.”
Now, Billings Clinic’s MedFlight service offers two fixed-wing aircrafts based in Billings. Those planes are used to transport patients throughout Montana and the surrounding states and to medical facilities that offer more or different care than would be available within driving distance.
“This will effectively be a mobile Emergency Department and critical care unit,” Ellner said. “We are staffing the air ambulance with highly trained medical staff who are Billings Clinic employees and experts in emergency medicine.”
The helicopter staff will include almost 20 people, according to the release, including paramedics, nurses and pilots.
A hangar and launch area will be built at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to house and maintain the helicopter.
“We’re thrilled to have this new billings Clinic facility coming to our airport and we look forward to the benefits it proves to our community,” said airport director Brian Sprenger.
The Billings Clinic Metro Aviation helicopter will join several other air ambulance services based at the airport, including Trinity Air Ambulance and Life Flight Network. Reach Air Medical Services once offered air ambulance service in Bozeman, but the company closed its southwest Montana operations in 2020.
The air ambulance is not Billings Clinic’s first foray into the Bozeman medical world. Billings Clinic Bozeman OB/GYN and the Billings Clinic Bozeman Pediatrics have operated for more than a decade.
In recent years, the health care organization also finalized plans to build a new Bozeman home for those services and more.
