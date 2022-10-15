Josiah Hugs, the Billings Clinic Native American liaison and member of the Apsáalooke Nation Crow Tribe, leads a group in a smudging ceremony during the grand opening of Billings Clinic Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
When the plans for building Billings Clinic’s new Bozeman campus were first set in motion, Interim CEO Dr. Clint Seger knew the area’s medical needs would expand as the city grew. He also knew how important it was for patients to receive care in their own communities.
“This facility is our answer to that,” he said during the grand opening of the Billings Clinic Bozeman campus on Saturday afternoon. “This facility has a multispecialty group practice, an urgent care center and our outpatient surgery center all designed to take care of our patients’ needs.”
Seger and other Billings Clinic executives spoke in the lobby of the new three story, 142,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and surgery center at noon. A few minutes later, they cut a purple ribbon as the Montana State University cheer squad chanted “Go, Cats Go!”
A sizable crowd gathered for the remarks and the ribbon-cutting, and many people enjoyed refreshments as they wandered outside and into the building’s maze of rooms. Some people checked out a MedFlight helicopter at the front of the parking lot.
The building officially opened to patients on Sept. 13. More than 50 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants work at the new medical campus near Interstate 90. They offer services for over 20 different specialties, including family medicine, OB/GYN, pediatrics, general surgery, cardiology and psychiatry.
Bozeman Methodist Church Rev. Zach Bechtold led a prayer before the remarks on Saturday commenced. Once the speeches wrapped up, some people walked past the building’s cafe and dining space into the Healing Garden, where they took part in a smudging ceremony.
Keith Cook, chair of the Billings Clinic board of directors, said the board identified both the opportunity and the need to grow health care in the Gallatin Valley many years ago, and in 2015, it bought the 58 acre property that’s now home to the new campus. In the years after the purchase, the Gallatin Valley developed significantly.
The growth means “more and more people are moving to the wonderful community, businesses are growing and there are more tourists coming every year,” but it also means the area’s health care needs are greater than ever before, and quality services are vital, Cook said.
Within the new clinic, there are more than 90 exam rooms, 10 treatment rooms, infusion and conference spaces, and areas for physical and occupational therapy services.
The new campus is designed to meet the Gallatin Valley’s growing need for medical services, but Seger said it’s also connected. First, it’s connected to all the Billings Clinic communities across Montana, Wyoming and western Dakotas.
Second, the campus is connected “to the more than 600 physicians and advanced practice providers who can help support the care both from in this facility and across our region,” he said.
“The providers and the patients who are here will have access to connect with the Mayo Clinic — one of the most premier health care organizations in the world,” according to Seger.
Billings Clinic Bozeman plans to employ an additional 200 clinical and support staff, and recruitment efforts for both clinical and non-clinical employees are ongoing, with events expected to continue over the fall, according to a press release.
Zach Benoit, a spokesperson for Billings Clinic, said the construction of the new buildings took a little longer than expected, and staff had to adapt. Last year, they opened up modulars so health care providers had the space to start seeing patients.
Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who also spoke at Saturday’s event, told the crowd that the new medical campus is a milestone moment for the Bozeman area, which has been growing since Bozeman High School was “the little guy on the block” as a Class AA high school.
While growth comes with its challenges, Daines said “we can be grateful for a world-class health care facility and staff as we want to stay here, grow old here and live a long, long life in the Gallatin Valley.”
“I’ve heard recently...that the folks who came to the Gallatin Valley because of ‘A River Runs Through It’ are now mad at the people who came here because they watch ‘Yellowstone,’” Daines said. “That tension has been here since I was a little teeny kid here growing up in Bozeman.”
“You know what, I’m just grateful that we can continue to grow the vision of Billings Clinic... I’m very grateful this is a locally-governed operation. It has Montana roots,” he said.
