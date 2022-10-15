Let the news come to you

When the plans for building Billings Clinic’s new Bozeman campus were first set in motion, Interim CEO Dr. Clint Seger knew the area’s medical needs would expand as the city grew. He also knew how important it was for patients to receive care in their own communities.

“This facility is our answer to that,” he said during the grand opening of the Billings Clinic Bozeman campus on Saturday afternoon. “This facility has a multispecialty group practice, an urgent care center and our outpatient surgery center all designed to take care of our patients’ needs.”

Seger and other Billings Clinic executives spoke in the lobby of the new three story, 142,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and surgery center at noon. A few minutes later, they cut a purple ribbon as the Montana State University cheer squad chanted “Go, Cats Go!”

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

