Billings Clinic
The Billings Clinic's Bozeman campus is pictured on Monday, September 12, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Billings Clinic and Logan Health announced this week that the two hospital systems have received regulatory permission to merge on Sept 1. The news comes nearly six months after the Billings- and Kalispell-based systems announced they were exploring a consolidation.

Collectively, the two hospitals employ 9,000 employees, plus an additional 3,000 workers at affiliated organizations in Montana and Wyoming.

“Billings Clinic and Logan Health have a shared commitment to the people of Montana and Wyoming,” said Billings Clinic CEO Clint Seger, MD. “We are alike in many ways and have a collective vision for what we can do together to close care gaps, recruit and retain talent, develop solutions to meet patient needs and advance our legacies of clinical excellence and serving our communities. We will be focused on connecting the rural communities between us and around us to improve care coordination while striving to keep care as local as possible.”


