A bill to rename Bozeman’s Department of Veterans Affairs clinic after local Medal of Honor recipient Travis Atkins is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.
The U.S. Senate approved the bill by unanimous consent this week after its passage in the U.S. House last month. The president is expected to sign it into law.
Montana’s federal delegation introduced the bill in March to name the facility at 300 N. Willson Ave., the Travis W. Atkins Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic.
“This is a great day for the Atkins family and the entire Bozeman community,” said Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, in a news release after the Senate approved the bill. “Staff Sergeant Atkins is an American hero who served our nation bravely and paid the ultimate sacrifice for his selfless actions on the battlefield.”
The Senate first passed the bill in November 2019. However, the bill had to go before the Senate again this week because of a technical change made during the House approval process.
“Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins’ bravery and service to our nation is a true inspiration for Montanans and Americans nationwide,” he said in a news release at the time.
Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, introduced the bill in the U.S. House.
“I am happy to see this legislation to rename the VA clinic in Bozeman pass the Senate,” Gianforte said in an email Friday. “It will serve as a lasting tribute to Travis’ legacy of valor.”
Atkins, 31, was born in Great Falls, spent the first years of his life in Helena and then attended Bozeman High School. His parents still live in Gallatin County.
Atkins, an Army staff sergeant, enlisted in 2000 and served in Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged in 2003 and reenlisted two years later.
While serving in Iraq in 2007, he shielded his fellow soldiers from a suicide bomber, saving three lives but losing his own.
He received several honors in his lifetime, including the Purple Heart and Army Achievement Medal.
Following his death, he received the Distinguished Service Cross. After a Department of Defense review, he was awarded the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest award for battlefield valor.
The Bozeman veterans clinic that will bear Atkins’ name will move to a new location in the coming year. The new building at 1101 E. Main St., will be twice the size of the existing clinic in downtown Bozeman and will offer primary care, behavioral health, laboratory and telehealth services to veterans.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.