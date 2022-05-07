The Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club hosted its annual Bike Swap at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning, bringing members of the public together to buy bicycles of all varieties and prices.
Swap volunteers and bicycle club members got to browse consignment items first, and then the doors opened to the general public at 9 a.m. Mountain bikes, road bikes, e-bikes, fat bikes, lots of bicycle parts and other cycling gear were all available for purchase.
Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club president Dylan Taylor said the club has been around for 44 years now, and members organize the annual swap so people can upgrade their gear and move bikes they aren’t using out of their garages.
Saturday’s swap returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Taylor said. It’s a fundraiser for the bicycle club, which works to provide cycling opportunities around town.
Alex Lussier, vice president of the club, said people were selling bikes at Saturday’s swap for anywhere between $10 and $4,000, and turnout was on par with past years. The club retains 15% of the purchase price and receives a $1 consignment fee per item.
That money supports the club’s efforts to organize activities and do advocacy work. It offers non-competitive cycling day tours, kid and family rides and a summer race training series, which is geared toward people who want to ride fast, Lussier said.
This year, money raised through the swap will also support a Festival of Bikes on May 20, which is national Bike-to-Work Day. The festival is the first of its kind in Bozeman, and Bike Week Director Jessie May Campbell said it will be “one big party to celebrate all bicycle disciplines.”
The Festival of Bikes will kick off with a commuting event in the morning. Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., cyclists can ride to nine different coffee and tea stop locations around Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners to pick up a free complimentary beverage.
Then, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., people can attend a free celebration at Bogert Park. There will be live music from the band Roadrunner, prizes from local businesses, a beer garden and food trucks.
Representatives from lots of bicycle clubs in the Gallatin Valley plan to attend the festival, and winners of the GoGallatin challenge will be announced there, according to Campbell.
“We’ve been missing out on social events for too long, and this is a great way to get together with fellow cyclists and celebrate anything from a unicycle to a tricycle,” she said.
The GoGallatin challenge calls on commuters to replace their driving time with bike rides, walks and other sustainable forms of transit. Participants can be eligible for prizes and trophies. The challenge lasts until May 20.