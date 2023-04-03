Soren Flamm, 10, and Mark Portman, 33, have been paired for two years through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country has been making matches like Flamm’s and Portman’s for 50 years.
For 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country has been serving Gallatin, Park and Sweet Grass Counties by pairing adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) ages 5 through 18 to create lasting bonds between participants.
Mark Portman, 33, has been paired with 10-year-old Soren Flamm for two years. Portman is a biologist who grew up in Ohio and moved to Bozeman after college. He’s married and expecting his first child.
Portman said he had a very supportive family. With two sisters, though, he never got to be anyone’s brother. As an adult, Portman has always been interested in giving back.
“I had a few mentors as a kid that had a profound influence on my life,” he said, “and so I believe that mentorship is an important thing for kids.”
BBBS has given him a chance to make a difference on a tangible level.
In addition, Portman said, BBBS is the reason he met his wife. She was a big sister when they met and the pairing with her Little is what kept her in Bozeman. That relationship inspired Portman to try the program.
“I saw their relationship and how important that was for her Little,” Portman said. “Her Little was in a really tough family situation, and Brady’s friendship and her exposure to Brady’s life — I don’t think she had exposure that type of lifestyle anywhere else.”
Portman had to go through a process to become a big brother that included paperwork, reference checks and talks with BBBS staff about his interests, his personality and the type of relationship he wanted to have with his Little.
Soren’s mother, Megan Flamm, said it was Soren who first asked her about getting a big brother. She contacted BBBS, but she said it took a while to find Portman.
“It took like six or seven months to get a match,” Flamm said, “but it’s good they took that long so they could do the right match.”
“At first, when we just kind of met, it was kind of weird because you don’t know the person you’re meeting with,” Soren said. “You get to know him, you exchange names, you exchange what your favorite food is and once you get to know him a lot, you just think he’s like your friend or your big brother.”
Portman said he got to meet Soren’s animals, see his house and learn about his favorite things. They found that they both liked fishing, so their first several outings were fishing trips. Because the two share a lot of the same interests, Portman said it’s easy to find things to do together.
Soren said the two always go to Chipotle together, as well as ride side-by-sides, shoot Airsoft guns and celebrate birthdays. They also both love Portman’s dog, Rook.
Recently, Portman took Soren on his first skiing trip. Portman is just a casual skier, but he still likes to take Soren.
“If you ask him about skiing, he lights up. He’s pretty excited about it,” Portman said. “I feel very lucky to have this relationship with a family in Bozeman that I wouldn’t have otherwise. Soren and I have gotten close, and I feel like we’ve both gotten a lot out of the friendship.”
Portman said Soren has a wonderful mother and grandparents but doesn’t have a father in his life, so it’s good for him to have a male figure he can talk to. Portman can teach Soren to do things she can’t, Flamm said, and do things with him she can’t do.
“It’s nice to have a guy that Soren feels comfortable going to and being around,” Flamm said, “and I trust him 100%.”
Both Flamm and Portman said being a big brother takes time and commitment. Flamm said it takes trust and a lot of heart.
“They’re going to change someone’s life,” she said, adding that she’s seen changes in Soren since he was paired with Portman. “I would say he’s more confident ... I’d say he’s happier. He has somebody he can go to.”
