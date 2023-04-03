BBBS
Soren Flamm, 10, and Mark Portman, 33, have been paired for two years through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country has been making matches like Flamm’s and Portman’s for 50 years.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

For 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country has been serving Gallatin, Park and Sweet Grass Counties by pairing adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) ages 5 through 18 to create lasting bonds between participants.

Mark Portman, 33, has been paired with 10-year-old Soren Flamm for two years. Portman is a biologist who grew up in Ohio and moved to Bozeman after college. He’s married and expecting his first child.

Portman said he had a very supportive family. With two sisters, though, he never got to be anyone’s brother. As an adult, Portman has always been interested in giving back.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

