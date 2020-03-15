Big Sky Resort will suspend operations after skiing on Sunday and all lodging properties will close after March 22 because of coronavirus.
The resort sent out emails and announced the closure on its website Sunday morning. The closure includes retail and rental shops and the Solace Spa at the resort. Restaurants there will remain open “based on situational needs and a commitment to social distancing.”
The resort said it would reevaluate opening at a later date.
“As always, our top priority has been the health and wellbeing of our guests, team members, and community, and this is undoubtedly the right decision given the current situation,” the resort said on its website.
The website said seasonal employees would be paid through March 22.
Lodging properties will remain open while guests in house make alternate travel arrangements.
Given the short notice, the resort said it would relax its cancellation and refund policy and encourages guests to visit its website for more information. It said there is no urgency to call to discuss cancellations.
“We will continue to honor this relaxed policy throughout the coming months,” the resort said.
Bridger Bowl Ski Area's Spring Equinox Dual GS Race is still on for Sunday, but the awards ceremony is cancelled, according to its website. Prize winners will be contacted.
The ski area is still running. However, the bus service to and from the mountain has been canceled as of Sunday.
