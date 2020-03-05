Big Sky music festival Peak to Sky Thursday announced Grammy-winning artist Sheryl Crow as a headlining artist for the 2020 festival.
The festival, now in its second year, is curated by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and produced by Big Sky production company Outlaw Partners. The festival is August 7 and 8 in Big Sky’s Town Center. Crow is set to perform with her band on Friday, August 7.
Crow has won nine Grammys and has been nominated for 31 during her musical career, which spans decades. She’s had four songs break the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10, with “All I Wanna Do” peaking at number two in 1994. Crow’s first nine studio albums sold more than 35 million copies, and five were certified as multi-platinum. She has more number-one singles in the Triple A Billboard chart than any other female artist and has collaborated with a multitude of artists, from Mick Jagger to St. Vincent.
Her 11th studio album, “Threads,” was released in August 2019 to lukewarm reviews. She told NPR in that same month that it would likely be her last album, although she plans to continue touring and recording singles.
Peak to Sky’s inaugural festival in 2019 featured Brandi Carlile, Thunderpussy and members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N’ Roses, the Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam.
According to a news release, tickets for Peak to Sky will go on sale on at 9 a.m., March 18, on the festival’s website, peaktosky.com. More acts will be announced before ticket sales begin.
Logjam Presents recently announced that Crow will be playing at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula on June 7. Tickets for that show are available at logjampresents.com for $49.50 to $64.50.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.