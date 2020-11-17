The Big Sky Water and Sewer District is planning to solicit bids before the end of the year for an upgrade and expansion of the wastewater treatment plant on Little Coyote Road, said general manager Ron Edwards.
The update is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2022.
Edwards said the water and sewer district has enough capacity to provide new hookups until construction finishes, ensuring it can continue to accommodate new development in Big Sky.
However, there are still outstanding questions about the district’s capacity.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality paused its review of new developments in Big Sky over the summer because of discrepancies between how its engineers and the Big Sky Water and Sewer District were calculating the district’s capacity to add new hookups, said Kevin Smith, chief of DEQ’s engineering bureau.
The pause in reviews has only affected a couple of small projects, including building a few condos and adding a second living unit to an existing home, said Ashley Kroon, with DEQ’s engineering bureau.
DEQ is now working with the district to nail down its remaining capacity to understand how much development can occur in Big Sky before the summer of 2022, when the upgrade of the district’s wastewater treatment plant is completed.
DEQ’s analysis showed the district’s current average daily use is about 495,000 gallons and an additional 50,000 gallons has been earmarked for existing projects, which means the district can still distribute about 105,000 gallons, Smith said.
The capacity numbers could change slightly as DEQ finishes its review over the coming days.
Once the capacity numbers are final, DEQ will resume development reviews in Big Sky, Smith said.
The upgrade and expansion of the district’s wastewater plant will bring its average daily wastewater treatment capacity from about 650,000 gallons to 910,000 gallons. Some of the new capacity has been set aside for workforce housing to help address Big Sky’s affordable housing shortage.
The project also includes upgrading the plant’s treatment technology, which will enable the district to dispose of treated wastewater in new ways, such as through snowmaking, recharging groundwater and discharging directly into surface waters. The district has not settled on disposal methods.
A handful of conservation groups are worried that, with the plant upgrade, the Big Sky Water and Sewer District will apply for a permit to directly discharge treated wastewater into the Gallatin River, which they have said could adversely affect water quality.
At this point, the cost of the project is unknown, Edwards said.
Initially, the district estimated the upgrade and expansion would cost $35 million, but now Edwards said the price tag could be as high as $43 million, partially because concrete prices have skyrocketed in recent months.
“Our engineers have been pretty conservative, but we are seeing costs increase elsewhere in the county,” he said. “When we get bids back, we’ll have a better sense of the cost because companies will be telling us what they think it will cost them to build rather than us using an estimate from our engineers.”
Depending on the bid prices, the district may have to delay some parts of the project, such as upgrading and adding a few pieces of equipment, Edwards said.
If the project costs significantly more than anticipated, water and sewer rates could rise.
To offset the costs for district residents, Edwards said he is applying for a loan from the state and is considering getting a bank loan because interest rates are low.
Up to $27 million of the project is coming from a voter-approved 1% increase in Big Sky’s resort tax. The tax hike will expire once the project is paid for, which will likely be by 2032.
The Big Sky Water and Sewer District is also in the midst of a second project.
The district is planning to use $12 million in revenue from the 1% resort tax increase to build a pipe system from the intersection of U.S. 191 and Highway 64 to its wastewater treatment plant. The pipe system will transport wastewater from a future water and sewer district in Gallatin Canyon to the plant for treatment and will return treated water to the canyon for reuse or disposal.
Creation of the pipe system is contingent upon canyon residents forming a water and sewer district in the next few years.
A handful of landowners in Gallatin Canyon recently submitted paperwork to the county to create a district that would include the Conoco, the Quarry development, Buck’s T-4 Lodge and 40 acres behind Buck’s T-4 Lodge.
The Gallatin River Task Force, which has helped facilitate the creation of the district, hopes that more landowners will join and that the district will ultimately extend south to Ophir Elementary School and Lone Peak High School, said executive director Kristin Gardner.
However, getting residents to join the district is challenging because it could be expensive. Canyon residents might have to pay for a piping system that would bring their wastewater to the intersection of U.S. 191 and Highway 64 and that would return treated wastewater to the canyon, Gardner said.
Treating canyon wastewater in the Big Sky Water and Sewer District’s plant rather than continuing to use septic systems could better protect the canyon area, which is seeing an uptick in groundwater nitrogen, a threat to the Gallatin River.
“The hope is to get many people involved because that would be better for the river,” Gardner said. “We have a problem now, and it’s only going to increase as growth continues.”
