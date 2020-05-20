The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death of a 68-year-old man in Big Sky but so far is releasing little information about the circumstances.
David Green was found dead in his garage in Big Sky last week, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin said his office is still investigating and waiting for a toxicology report from the state’s medical examiner. He said he couldn’t say more about the investigation.
“It’s just because there’s questions that we have that aren’t answered,” Gootkin said.
Sean Patrick Murphy was charged with obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor, during the investigation.
On May 12, the day Green was found, deputies found Murphy’s name “as a possible involved person with the investigation” and a photo of Murphy’s van, according to charging documents. It’s unclear where Murphy’s name and the photo of his van were found.
Deputies eventually found Murphy’s van parked on Black Otter Lane in Big Sky.
After going door to door, detectives found Murphy, who refused to come outside to speak with them, court documents say.
Murphy started going back inside his home despite detectives telling him that he was being detained and they needed to talk to him about the investigation, police said in charging documents. Detectives then grabbed Murphy’s arms and legs.
Police said Murphy resisted by straightening his arms, refusing to roll on his stomach and not putting his arms behind his back. Murphy continued to resist after being handcuffed. As he was escorted out of the residence to the back of a patrol car, court documents say, Murphy kicked a computer on a table and continued resisting orders.
Murphy was eventually taken to the Law and Justice Center for questioning.
He was booked into the Gallatin County jail on the obstruction charge after the interview. He has since posted bail.
