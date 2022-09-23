A 75-year-old man bicycling on Huffine Lane died early Friday morning after colliding with a car, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, the 75-year-old man, of Bozeman, was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash is still under investigation, Knapp said, but it appears speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash for either party.
According to Knapp, the car was driving westbound on Huffine Lane near the intersection with Gooch Hill Road. The bicyclist merged onto Huffine Lane and crashed into the front, right side of the car, he said.
The driver of the car was not injured in the crash. Knapp said the bicyclist was wearing a helmet, but it’s unclear if he was wearing reflective gear or had any sort of lighting equipment on his bike.
Huffine Lane was blocked for about an hour following the crash as MHP investigated, Knapp said. As of 1 p.m., the road was fully open.
The name of the victim was not immediately released.
This is the second fatal crash to happen in Bozeman in less than a week, both on Huffine Lane.
On Sunday, Charles Juhnke, 66, of Bozeman, died in a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Huffine Lane and South Ferguson Avenue. The Bozeman Police Department is investigating the crash.
As of August, 111 people had died on Montana roadways this year, according to MHP. Of that, 11 were in the MHP’s Bozeman district which encompasses Gallatin, Park, Madison, Meagher and Jefferson counties.
