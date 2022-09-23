Let the news come to you

A 75-year-old man bicycling on Huffine Lane died early Friday morning after colliding with a car, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, the 75-year-old man, of Bozeman, was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is still under investigation, Knapp said, but it appears speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash for either party.

Juliana Sukut

