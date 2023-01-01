A best-selling author is scheduled to give a talk on conservation next week, the first planned event of the annual Gallatin Valley Earth Day 2023.
Douglas Tallamy, author of four books including “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” is slated to speak on Jan. 6.
The event, hosted by Gallatin Valley Earth Day, will start at 7 p.m. in the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture’s Crawford Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. It will also be streamed online, with registration via the organization’s website.
The talk will include free food and drink, a book signing by Tallamy, educational exhibits by city of Bozeman Water Division, Wild Birds Unlimited and Great Bear Native Plants. The Sacajawea Audubon Society will also be selling Tallamy’s book, “Nature’s Best Hope.”
In an event announcement, Tallamy said the world is at a critical point of losing species from local ecosystems and a key solution is for people to plant native plants.
“In the past, we have asked one thing of our gardens: that they be pretty. Now, they have to support life, sequester carbon, feed pollinators and manage water,” he said.
Tallamy is a professor in the University of Delaware’s Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology. His other books include “The Nature of Oaks,” “Bringing Nature Home,” and “The Living Landscape.”
In addition to writing, Tallamy also founded Homegrown National Park, an organization focused on educating and encouraging people to remove invasive plants and replace them with native plants.
It has the goal to see 20 million acres of native plants in the U.S, or around half of the lawns on private property, according to the organization.
Anne Ready, chair of Gallatin Valley Earth Day, said the group was excited to kick off its series of events with Tallamy’s talk.
“Doug’s message that what we plant in our own yards can make a huge difference for insects, birds and other wildlife is a very exciting concept,” Ready said. “To think that you, personally, can help bring back declining species and species on the verge of extinction by what you plant in your yard is very empowering.”
Events for the annual Earth Day festivities are scheduled through April, including a fun run in Gallatin County Regional Park and a festival on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Emerson Center.
