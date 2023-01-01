Let the news come to you

A best-selling author is scheduled to give a talk on conservation next week, the first planned event of the annual Gallatin Valley Earth Day 2023.

Douglas Tallamy, author of four books including “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” is slated to speak on Jan. 6.

The event, hosted by Gallatin Valley Earth Day, will start at 7 p.m. in the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture’s Crawford Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. It will also be streamed online, with registration via the organization’s website.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

