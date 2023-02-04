Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Some of the best skijoring teams in the West navigated the jumps, curves and gates along a 900 foot course by Big Sky’s town center, as part of the town’s 5th annual Best In The West Showdown competition on Saturday.

Thousands of spectators gathered to watch each rider steer their horse through the snow with a skier or snowboarder in tow. The skiers did their best to maneuver around the red and blue gates. Some tipped over or dropped their rope. Others crossed the finish line with ease.

Every skijoring team got to ride on the same course, but the gates got more technical and the jumps got bigger with each division. Whoever is fastest wins, and time gets added when skiers miss their gates.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.