Thousands of spectators gather to watch Big Sky’s 5th annual Best In The West Showdown skijoring competition, where horseback riders pull skiers and snowboarders over jumps and curves, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Some of the best skijoring teams in the West navigated the jumps, curves and gates along a 900 foot course by Big Sky’s town center, as part of the town’s 5th annual Best In The West Showdown competition on Saturday.
Thousands of spectators gathered to watch each rider steer their horse through the snow with a skier or snowboarder in tow. The skiers did their best to maneuver around the red and blue gates. Some tipped over or dropped their rope. Others crossed the finish line with ease.
Every skijoring team got to ride on the same course, but the gates got more technical and the jumps got bigger with each division. Whoever is fastest wins, and time gets added when skiers miss their gates.
Before the races, local musician Amanda Stewart sang the national anthem, and FMX snowmobilers Willie Elam and Mike Poirier performed flips for the eager crowd.
The Big Sky Ski Education Foundation helped to put the exposition together.
Once the opening ceremony came to a close, the competition was on. Novice and junior teams went first, and more experienced teams rode the course as the day progressed. The races were followed by a parade through Big Sky’s town center, led by Montana State University’s rodeo team.
Justa Adams, executive director of the Big Sky Skijoring Association, said in a press release that skijoring is “an explosive combination of lightning-fast horses and daredevil-skiing taken right to the edge,” and all held together by rope, guts and grit.
“Combine that with this amazing Big Sky venue and support of this community… We’ve got something truly unique. These elements come together to inspire and thrill in a way I’ve never experienced,” she said.
Adams remembers that when she first visited the 320 Guest Ranch south of Big Sky several years ago, she saw a girl riding a horse and pulling a skier, all while holding a beer in her hand. It was like it was “from another world,” she said.
Since Adams had experience with event planning, she and another organizer eventually started to put together a skijoring competition in Big Sky. Last year’s Best In The West Showdown attracted more than 150 teams, and approximately 170 registered for this year’s event, she said.
The Best In The West draws skijoring teams from far and wide, and Saturday’s riders and skiers traveled from areas as close as Bozeman and as far as Hawaii. The event is the heartbeat of what a Western town is, according to Adams.
Colin Cook, the course designer, grew up skiing in Missoula, and he has been skijoring professionally for seven years. He thanked his team and the community for their support in the Big Sky Skijoring Association’s press release about the event.
“What we are doing with the Showdown, it’s a special place in time for skijoring. One where we are reimagining what is possible,” Cook said. “I’m thankful to have the opportunity to bring these ideas to life and put my signature on each course we make.”
The Big Sky Skijoring Association hosted this year’s competition in collaboration with the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation, and it’s presented by Delzer Diversified, Lone Mountain Land Company and RentBiz. Adams said that this year, the organizers also have the support of Big Sky Resort.
“Having that is huge because we never purposely try to create competition with the skiers on the mountain, but we still have to do this during the day,” she said. “Skijoring has taken off in the West over the last few years.”
After Saturday’s competition, live racing was also scheduled for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festivities were set to include a freestyle snowmobile exposition, with an awards ceremony at The Independent MT afterward.
Adams said the Best In The West is a great family event, but she would not be able to pull it off without the sponsorships. Her favorite aspect of the competition is that attending will always be affordable, and everyone is welcome.
“Come and enjoy it with your friends, kids, coworkers… Anyone is welcome. It’s a melting pot of people. You’ve got really wealthy people and ski operators. Everyone fits in, and you never have to feel like you’re not worthy,” she said.
