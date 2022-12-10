Let the news come to you

Elizabeth Haycock was ecstatic to participate in her first Jingle Jog 5K holiday fun run in downtown Belgrade on Saturday morning. To mark the occasion, she wore a loud, sparkly outfit with bells and tinsel and Christmas colors.

Haycock was hoping to emanate “Cindy Lou who vibes” as she prepped for the race, where runners, strollers and dog-walkers of all ages don their festive gear and loop around Belgrade neighborhoods for a chance at winning fun prizes.

At 10 a.m., dozens of jingle joggers and pets dressed in red, white and green sweaters set off on the reindeer route from the Belgrade Mercantile building on Main Street. Post-race, many of them enjoyed a free warm chili lunch from The Local Saloon and a pint from the Rhino Lounge.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

