Christmas lights and inflatable goal posts frame the starting area for the 2022 Jingle Jog 5K holiday fun run, where about 50 people and pets dashed through downtown Belgrade and surrounding neighborhoods on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Heather Kjerstad and her dog Piper prepare to set off on Belgrade's 2022 Jingle Jog 5K holiday fun run, which is one out of many events and activities in the Belgrade Community Coalition's Festival of Lights. It took place on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Vendors gather at the Belgrade High School Special Events Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the annual Belgrade Holiday Market, which kicked off with a pancake breakfast. They sold wreaths, jewelry, beeswax products, tote bags, sausages, art, crafts and more.
Elizabeth Haycock was ecstatic to participate in her first Jingle Jog 5K holiday fun run in downtown Belgrade on Saturday morning. To mark the occasion, she wore a loud, sparkly outfit with bells and tinsel and Christmas colors.
Haycock was hoping to emanate “Cindy Lou who vibes” as she prepped for the race, where runners, strollers and dog-walkers of all ages don their festive gear and loop around Belgrade neighborhoods for a chance at winning fun prizes.
At 10 a.m., dozens of jingle joggers and pets dressed in red, white and green sweaters set off on the reindeer route from the Belgrade Mercantile building on Main Street. Post-race, many of them enjoyed a free warm chili lunch from The Local Saloon and a pint from the Rhino Lounge.
Racers could also be automatically entered into the Belgrade Community Coalition’s ugly Christmas outfit contest, where they would have a shot at being crowned “Best Overall Ugly,” “Most Festive Ugly,” “Best Homemade Ugly” and “Classiest Ugly.”
Dr. Heather Kjerstad signs up for the Jingle Jog every year. It’s one of two local races she participates in annually, and she loves it because the start time isn’t too early and dogs get to go. On Saturday, she brought her dog Piper along.
“It’s a great community event that brings people together,” Kjerstad said. “And it’s Belgrade-based, so you don’t have to go to Bozeman.” This time around, she went with her coworkers from the Bozeman Health Belgrade Clinic.
Just a mile or two away at the Belgrade High School Special Events Center, eager customers strolled past the booths of more than 80 local vendors. They were selling jewelry, wreaths, food, art and crafts of all varieties at the Belgrade Holiday Market.
The festivities surrounding the fun run, Christmas outfit contest and holiday market were grand, but they weren’t the only activities happening in town. In fact, they were just two events in Belgrade’s 2022 Festival of Lights, organized by the Belgrade Community Coalition.
Tiffany Maierle, executive director of the nonprofit, said that many decades ago, the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce started the Festival of Lights, but decided to stop putting on the occasion in 2016, much to the disappointment of the town.
Eventually, the Chamber decided to hand the event off to the Belgrade Community Coalition, and the organization put together a full day of activities, which included the Jingle Jog, a pancake breakfast, Santa photos and gingerbread house contests.
“When COVID hit, we weren’t able to do any of that,” Maierle said. “We brainstormed to figure out what we could do to get people outside and spread out.”
Staff came up with two ideas, which quickly became tradition. They set up a Holiday Light Park, which now shines along a figure-eight walking path by the Belgrade Senior Center each night. There’s a giant Christmas ornament, inflatables and Memorial Lights Tunnels.
They also organized a “Belgrade Convoy,” where 100 or so big trucks light up the town with their shiny decorations as they cruise along a 7-mile route, through streets and neighborhoods. The event was a big hit with the public, according to Maierle.
“It’s a great event for truckers as well because we’re able to highlight them and all the work they do to keep the community and valley going,” she said. “They just love it…All the businesses and drivers decorate their own trucks, purchase their own lights and put their own time into doing it.”
This winter, the Holiday Light Park was activated for the season with a “Flipping the Switch” countdown on Nov. 13. The lights will turn on from dusk until 11 p.m., through Jan. 6.
Next Thursday, on Dec. 15, there will be a special “Memorial Lights Night” event at the park where people can gather to remember and celebrate lost loved ones.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Belgrade Convoy of semis, logging trucks, dump trucks and more was set to start its journey through town from the Gallatin Valley Speedway. Maierle emphasized that the pace of the convoy is variable, and she encouraged spectators to check Facebook that night to see what time the trucks would pass by their spots.
“We ask people not to park in the street or in front of homes, and to pull off the street as far as they can,” she said. “The big trucks need a lot of space to turn corners. It’s not a parade with candy. It’s dark, and people need to keep kiddos off the street.”
In addition to the convoy, this year the Belgrade Community Coalition organized a “Truck Village” at the Gallatin Valley Speedway, which happened on Friday evening. Over 80 decorated trucks were parked there, and people could enjoy food trucks, fireworks and Santa’s presence.
The Festival of Lights requires thousands of hours of planning by the coalition’s board members and nonprofit staff. Over 150 volunteers help out, and lots of sponsors pitch in money, according to Maierle.
“Without them there is no way to do this,” she said. “This is one of Belgrade’s favorite events of the year. It does just bring the community together and it gives the residents of Belgrade an opportunity to support their community and build our community.”
