Belgrade residents will continue to receive emergency services from the Central Valley Fire District.
In Tuesday’s election, voters overwhelmingly approved annexing Belgrade into the district, which has served the city for decades on a contract basis. Of the 2,235 ballots cast, 97% were for annexation.
The district encompasses 35,000 people and 200 square miles outside Belgrade and has long provided fire and emergency medical services within city limits.
“We’ll now have the opportunity to continue providing services for the district and the city as we’ve done for the last 72 years instead of dismantling something that has worked,” said Central Valley Fire Chief Ron Lindroth.
Now that the city is officially part of the district, there will be a few changes to local government.
Belgrade residents will pay property taxes directly to the Central Valley Fire District rather than continuing to pay taxes to the city, which would then allocate them to the district. The taxes themselves will remain at about $165 annually for the owner of a $200,000 home.
Belgrade residents can now run and vote in district elections. The first election they can participate in will be in May 2021.
If the city hadn’t joined the district, it would have had to create its own fire department once its population officially hit 10,000, which will likely happen with the upcoming census.
Belgrade officials estimated creation of a city-only fire department would increase taxes to $756 annually for the owner of a $200,000 home. Taxes would have jumped significantly because there would have been fewer people sharing the cost and initial money would have been required for start-up, such as purchasing equipment and hiring staff.
“We’re extremely pleased at the high level of support we received in this election,” Lindroth said. “It’s an example of governments working together for the benefit of our citizens.”
To educate voters about annexation, the city spent $18,500 sending letters and flyers and holding public meetings. The Central Valley firefighters union campaigned for annexation and spent about $100 on flyers, according to filings with the Commissioner of Political Practices.
Mayor Russ Nelson attributes Tuesday’s election results to the education efforts.
“We were able to show that people would get the same service at the same price rather than for a higher price,” Nelson said. “Now we can continue doing what we have done for many years.”
Belgrade and Central Valley Fire District officials have been working toward annexation for several years, but state law prohibited them from doing so. State lawmakers revised the law last year to allow cities the size of Belgrade to be annexed into an existing fire district. The law also says that once a city reaches a population of 10,000, it must establish a fire department unless it has already been annexed into a fire district.
