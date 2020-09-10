The Belgrade School District will begin releasing K-4 students early on Fridays to accommodate teachers’ preparation time beginning this week.
The classes will be released at 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, almost three hours earlier than the previous time of 2:15 p.m., according to the district.
In a letter to parents and staff on August 27, Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said the change was to ensure K-4 teachers had enough prep time, as allocated in the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the Belgrade Education Association.
“Due to schedule adjustments involving in-person and remote learning at the K-4 level, and the inability to hire enough classified staff in our K-4 schools, the teachers at this level are losing one half hour of prep time daily,” Saunders wrote.
Saunders told the Chronicle he had heard from some parents and staff members about child care concerns and issues.
“It’s not without some drawbacks, ” he said. “It’s a temporary measure until we can hire enough staff for it to sunset.”
He said the district is working to resolve the issue and accommodate the child care needs of its families.
“Even with this solution, the goal is to continue trying to hire enough classified staff to provide the necessary relief so our K-4 teachers can utilize their prep time on a daily basis,” Saunders said in his letter.
Some of the positions the district is looking to fill require a two-year certification.
The school board trustees voted in favor of the change during a special meeting on Sept. 3.
