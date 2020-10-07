The Belgrade Planning Department is making progress on its long-running effort to develop zoning regulations for the area just outside city limits.
The planning department will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday at noon to discuss its work on crafting zoning regulations for the largely unzoned area around Belgrade and to get feedback on the work to date, said planning director Jason Karp.
“Growth is the big reason we are working on this,” he said. “Growth has led to more conflicts and concerns about what’s going to happen in the big empty field next door.”
The planning department began working on zoning regulations with Cushing Terrell, a Bozeman consulting firm, in January, shortly after Belgrade adopted a new growth policy.
“Zoning regulations are the step after implementing the growth policy,” Karp said. “They are a way to build on the growth policy.”
To date, the work has focused on characterizing existing and desired future land uses in the 4.5 square miles surrounding Belgrade.
The planning department and Cushing Terrell have also launched a website, www.beheardbelgrade.com, where residents can submit comments and find project updates.
Those who provided input to date have generally said they would like to preserve open space, prevent sprawl, develop a better trails system, create commercial hubs outside downtown and separate industrial businesses from residential developments.
After Wednesday’s meeting, the planning department and Cushing Terrell will work with residents on writing the regulations, Karp said. They will also work with Gallatin County to ensure the rules they develop are compatible with adjacent zoning areas, including the Four Corners Zoning District.
This isn’t the first time Belgrade has looked to expand its zoning regulations.
The Belgrade City-County Planning Board, which oversees Belgrade and the area within a 4.5-mile radius outside city limits, previously considered zoning regulations in 2009 when conflicts arose over proposed gravel pits. Those efforts eventually fell apart, Karp said.
A similar conflict emerged this summer when residents near Weaver and Collins roads requested interim zoning rules that would have stopped construction of a gravel pit and asphalt mine near a proposed elementary school. The Belgrade City Council ultimately approved the temporary rules, saying they were in line with the ongoing work on permanent zoning regulations.
The current zoning efforts are part of broader land-use planning initiatives that stem from the recently adopted Triangle Plan, a document that outlines how Belgrade, Bozeman and Gallatin County can work together to manage the growth in the Gallatin Valley.
