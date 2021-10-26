Support Local Journalism


A 15-year-old Belgrade girl that went missing on Monday was found Tuesday afternoon and returned home safe. 

The girl, a freshman at Belgrade High School, was last seen shortly after noon getting into a truck with another teenager at Belgrade High School, according to law enforcement and her mother. She was reported missing after her mother learned she did not go to volleyball practice and hadn't been seen since noon. 

Detective Sgt. Justin Sharp with the Belgrade Police Department confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the girl had been found safe and was returned to her family. 

"All of it is being looked into," Sharp said. "Obviously we're holding people accountable for their involvement in the case but with juvenile information, I can't release very much about that."

Sharp sad a "majority" of the case involves people under the age of 18, which hinders how much information the court system and law enforcement is able to make public. 

The girl's mother and a group of her friends and classmates searched for her until late Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday. 

Sgt. Sharp said that the department “does not have any indication” that the girl was kidnapped prior to being found, though hiding a juvenile runaway from law enforcement is a criminal offense in Montana.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

