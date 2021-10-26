Belgrade girl missing since Monday afternoon found By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 15-year-old Belgrade girl that went missing on Monday was found Tuesday afternoon and returned home safe. The girl, a freshman at Belgrade High School, was last seen shortly after noon getting into a truck with another teenager at Belgrade High School, according to law enforcement and her mother. She was reported missing after her mother learned she did not go to volleyball practice and hadn't been seen since noon. Detective Sgt. Justin Sharp with the Belgrade Police Department confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the girl had been found safe and was returned to her family. "All of it is being looked into," Sharp said. "Obviously we're holding people accountable for their involvement in the case but with juvenile information, I can't release very much about that." Sharp sad a "majority" of the case involves people under the age of 18, which hinders how much information the court system and law enforcement is able to make public. The girl's mother and a group of her friends and classmates searched for her until late Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday. Sgt. Sharp said that the department “does not have any indication” that the girl was kidnapped prior to being found, though hiding a juvenile runaway from law enforcement is a criminal offense in Montana. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lisa Alyvea Ho'okano Justin Sharp Law Enforcement Police Crime Runaway Law Belgrade High School Detective Girl Noon Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Education Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages 48 min ago News Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history 2 hrs ago City Bozeman considering relaxations to ADU rules 2 hrs ago Politics Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital 2 hrs ago State Congressional maps to be narrowed down to a finalist this weekend Oct 25, 2021 Business Recent Montana State University graduate opens plant store Oct 25, 2021 What to read next Education Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages News Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history City Bozeman considering relaxations to ADU rules Politics Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital State Congressional maps to be narrowed down to a finalist this weekend Business Recent Montana State University graduate opens plant store Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section An unlocked building, a hunting tourist and a kindergarten class: Police Reports for Monday, Oct. 25 Posted: 5:15 p.m. Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history Posted: 4:15 p.m. Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital Posted: 3:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen shouldn't be on the bench, retain Herrington Posted: Oct. 26, 2021 Bozeman commission advances new cannabis regulations for recreational sale Posted: Oct. 25, 2021