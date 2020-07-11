The Belgrade City Council has approved interim zoning regulations for the area near Weaver and Collins roads, effectively stopping a gravel mine and asphalt plant from being built near homes and a new elementary school.
The city now has six months to develop permanent zoning regulations for the area.
If the permanent zoning regulations aren’t completed in six months, the council can vote to extend the interim rule for a year.
Council members unanimously approved the interim rules at a meeting this week during which they heard from about 30 residents who supported the regulations and from none who didn’t.
“There are many houses on two sides of the proposed gravel mine and a school and more housing planned for a third side,” said Mayor Russ Nelson. “That shows it was an inappropriate spot for a gravel mine.”
Riverside Contracting has been working to obtain a permit from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, which oversees mining operations in the state, for the project.
As part of the permitting, the Belgrade Planning Department must attest to whether the project complies with local zoning regulations. Given the new interim rule, the project doesn’t comply and, therefore, cannot be approved by the DEQ
Riverside Contracting said on Friday that a staff member was not available for comment.
Last year, the city adopted a new growth policy, which set the groundwork for the creation of zoning regulations in the areas immediately outside city limits, including the site of the proposed gravel mine and asphalt plant.
In January, Belgrade hired Cushing Terrell, a consulting firm, to develop the zoning regulations. The firm and the city have launched a website, beheardbelgrade.com, to solicit feedback and to provide project updates.
The permanent zoning regulations for the area around the proposed gravel pit will be included in the larger zoning update, said planning director Jason Karp. Given the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear how long it will take to finalize the new regulations.
Residents who live near the proposed gravel mine formed a group called Belgraders Against Weaver Pit and spoke at several Belgrade City Council and Gallatin County Commission meetings in recent weeks.
They have said they are worried about the project’s impact on air quality, traffic and water quality and quantity. They also believe the project is contrary to Belgrade’s growth policy and the ongoing effort to implement zoning in the area around the city.
“The city has already been looking at this area as one for residential growth, but they hadn’t zoned it yet,” said Chris Hildebrandt, a group leader and president of the Mission Park Homeowners Association. “That’s what interim zoning is for — to maintain the status quo.”
As Belgrade works on citywide zoning regulations, Hildebrandt said he and his neighbors plan to stay involved.
“This process taught us how important it is to have a voice in zoning, so we’ll continue to show up,” he said. “We’re really excited with how things went and excited to continue working with the city.”
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.