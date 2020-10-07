Members of a local land trust announced they are pursuing plans to build a new parking lot and trail on private land along Bear Canyon, but nearby landowners fear the project could harm wildlife.
Chet Work, executive director of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, said a landowner wants to sell 18 acres along Bear Canyon, but has specific goals in mind for the property.
The landowner approached GVLT with the hopes of maintaining public access on the land and the 6,400 acres of public lands adjacent to it, according to a news release. He also wants GVLT to prevent the property from being developed.
Work said the acquisition could provide GVLT with an opportunity to manage recreation, which has exploded along the New World Gulch, Bear Canyon and Mount Ellis trails. He hopes developing a new trailhead and parking area will space out use and limit traffic further down Bear Canyon Road.
GVLT envisions building a two-mile trail that could connect with future trails on nearby state lands.
“Growth in the community and the recreation lifestyle won’t dissipate any time soon,” Work said. “The only way to maintain it is to have more places for people to go.”
People who live around Bear Canyon fear opening up more trails could threaten wildlife in the area. Around 50 residents met with members of GVLT on Friday to explain their concerns.
They worry increased recreation, especially among paragliders, could be detrimental for elk and other wildlife.
Teresa Prond, a Bear Canyon resident who has donated to GVLT in the past, said paragliders often use the private land in question to access state land, which happens to be a breeding and calving ground for elk.
“It’s a well known migration corridor for diverse wildlife,” she said. “Historically, paragliding is detrimental to elk populations.”
Prond added that the area is already close to a busy interstate.
It’s critical to prevent future disturbances to wildlife, she said. “I don’t know if they’re aware of what’s really there. Residents who’ve been there since the 50s have seen changes to the wildlife habitat up here, but that corridor is still undisturbed.”
Prond and other neighbors have proposed that GVLT preserve the property for conservation rather than recreation. However, Prond said she also respects the wishes of the private landowner.
“The best answer would be to continue his legacy and keep the land for conservation of the animals we’ve all come to know and respect in this valley,” she said.
Work said the value of land for wildlife isn’t that great, as it’s “in a matrix of land that’s already been subdivided, and is adjacent to state lands that have been logged and grazed over the last 100 years.”
“The idea of purchasing the land and not doing anything with it is not attractive to us,” he said.
Work added that there always is tension between preserving access and conserving wildlife, but he hopes to work with Bear Canyon landowners to find a solution. GVLT is looking to enact seasonal closures on the new trail to protect wildlife, he said.
“The land trust is open to working with landowners to envision a future that balances things, but we also want to respect the interest of the landowner offered,” Work said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.