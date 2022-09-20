Black bear

Greg Maudlin spotted this black bear walking through yards near South Sixth Avenue and West Hayes Street on Sunday morning.

 Courtesy Greg Maudlin

On Sunday morning around 9 a.m., Greg Maudlin was driving near South Sixth Avenue and West Hayes Street when he saw several trash cans knocked over.

Then he spotted the black bear. Maudlin watched the bear meander through a few backyards, and warned a man headed toward an alley with his dog that a bear was nearby.

“While we were talking the bear walked down the same alley,” Maudlin said.

