On Sunday morning around 9 a.m., Greg Maudlin was driving near South Sixth Avenue and West Hayes Street when he saw several trash cans knocked over.
Then he spotted the black bear. Maudlin watched the bear meander through a few backyards, and warned a man headed toward an alley with his dog that a bear was nearby.
“While we were talking the bear walked down the same alley,” Maudlin said.
Maudlin, who moved to Bozeman last December from Georgia, said it was quite exciting to unexpectedly see the bear.
“I drove around the block and watched him go through the houses and snapped a picture of him in a yard,” he said.
Maudlin posted a photo of the bear on a Bozeman-specific Facebook group, garnering several comments and photos of other rambunctious bears seen around the area.
With more bear activity happening in and around Bozeman, Maudlin wasn’t the only one who took to Facebook to post about the bruins.
The Bozeman Fire Department also took to social media to share photos of a sleeping bear.
The fire department helped get a black bear down from a tree in a yard on the 1300 block of South Willson Avenue on Monday, after a Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden tranquilized it.
“When you have a black bear comfortably not coming down from a tree. ... who ya’ gonna call?” the fire department quipped in a Facebook post.
Chief Josh Waldo said handling a tranquilized bear was quite an unusual day for the fire fighters.
In his seven years at the department, Waldo said he couldn’t recall another instance where fire fighters took a bear out of a tree.
“It’s a little bit bigger than a cat,” he joked.
With weather getting a little colder, bear sightings in Bozeman, the Gallatin Valley and southwest Montana as a whole have been getting more common, said Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for FWP.
“The summer had been fairly light for bear activity that we’ve had to respond to until about a couple of weeks ago when it really started taking off,” Jacobsen said.
Bozeman, Butte and Helena have all been bear hot spots. In the Gallatin Valley, only black bears have been sighted.
The increase in bear sightings coincides with hyperphagia — the time of year when bears go into a feeding frenzy in preparation for winter hibernation.
Bear activity usually increases around this time and will taper off near the end of November or December when bears go into hibernation, he said.
The problem in urban areas, like Bozeman, is that many bears get into trash cans, bird feeders and get habituated to humans while searching for their next meal.
At best those bears will be relocated. At worst they’ll be euthanized.
That was the case for the black bear that was found in the South Willson Avenue tree on Monday.
“That bear (Monday) had to be euthanized because it wasn’t responding to hazing efforts and it displayed significant habituated behavior and gained access to unsecured garbage,” Jacobsen said. “That was an unfortunate outcome and it’s all too common.”
Being bear aware doesn’t just mean carrying bear spray on hikes — during this time of year it also means managing attractants even if you live in the middle of Bozeman.
Keeping trash in a hard sided building or in a bear resistant trash can until the morning of pickup, not leaving pet food out or hanging bird feeders are just some ways to ensure there’s no snacks for bears.
The city of Bozeman is offering bear resistant trash cans, which are available in some neighborhoods.
“If someone sees a bear in their yard the best thing to do, first off, is to try hazing it away,” Jacobsen said. “Make loud noises, just try to scare them off.”
If bears don’t respond to hazing, refuse to leave or keep returning to one area then FWP would look at taking management action, he said.
Just seeing a bear on a trail or in a tree minding its own business isn’t cause for alarm and doesn’t usually warrant a report, he said.
“Just by virtue of where we are, we’re squarely in bear country,” Jacobsen said.
