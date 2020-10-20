An award-winning chef will be joining several local restaurants as a mentor and leader in early 2021.
Tory McPhail, a James Beard award winner and current executive chef at the famous Commander’s Palace in New Orleans, is set to start in January as a mentor for the teams at Revelry, Jam! and Dave’s Sushi.
“I’m just excited to help bolster an already star-studded team,” McPhail said. “I think my first thing is that I just want to get to know everybody on the teams at Jam!, Revelry and Dave’s, but I really want to get to know the people of Bozeman too.”
McPhail grew up in northern Washington and spent summers in Montana as a kid. He has family in Montana and Washington, which was part of the draw of moving here.
“I’ve always loved Montana, and I really feel very close to it because I spent every summer (in Montana),” McPhail said. “I learned how to fly fish on Rock Creek ... I love the wide open spaces, I love the great outdoors.”
McPhail’s major focus as a chef is on the community, local foods and local flavors, he said. He’s excited to “elevate” local foods with new seasonings and techniques, as well as to get to know Bozeman.
“To me, people don’t necessarily go to restaurants because they’re hungry. They go to restaurants for the experience,” he said. “It’s that connection to the community that’s so incredibly important.”
Aaron Parker, who owns Jam!, Dave’s Sushi and Revelry, said that McPhail’s interest in the restaurants shows that he and his employees are already doing something right.
“To be able to get that attention from someone like Tory, it really says a lot of the team we already have in place,” Parker said.
McPhail started at the legendary Commander’s Palace in 1993 and has worked at both the original in New Orleans and the spin-off in Las Vegas. According to his website, he’s also worked as a chef in the U.S., the U.S. Virgin Islands and the U.K., including the Michelin-starred L’Escargot and Picasso Room restaurants in London.
He won the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef award for the South in 2013 and has been nominated several times for that award and the Rising Star Chef of the Year award.
“There’s also a lot of excitement about what someone with that experience can add to our already strong team,” said Parker. “We’re excited that a guy like Tory is going to be able to, hopefully, reassure that confidence inside of some of our younger chefs and line cooks.”
McPhail’s last day at Commander’s Palace will be Thanksgiving Day. Taking over as executive chef will be Meg Bickford, who will make history as the first-ever woman executive chef at Commander’s Palace. McPhail said Bickford has trained with him for a decade and is up for the task.
“It has just been thrilling, it’s been an amazing time,” McPhail said of his career at Commander’s Palace. “To have the opportunity to say goodbye to the city of New Orleans for the next six weeks is going to be very special to me.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.