A snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche near West Yellowstone on Sunday afternoon.
The West Yellowstone Dispatch Center received a call for an injured and unresponsive snowmobiler in the Dry Fork of Denny Creek, part of the Lionhead Ridge Trail, about 10 miles west of West Yellowstone on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. The snowmobiler had been caught in an avalanche, swept into a tree and partially buried, and the group the snowmobiler was with was attempting CPR, according to a Monday morning news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
A volunteer snowmobile rescue team deployed to the area and attempted lifesaving efforts for more than an hour before the snowmobiler was pronounced dead, the release said.
No information about the person, including name or where they were from, was made available.
Dave Zinn, an avalanche forecaster with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, said the six snowmobilers in the group were in a popular area for both locals and tourists to snowmobile. The snowmobiler who was killed was riding on a steep part of the trail when the avalanche was triggered.
“The bottom line and this is sort of the sad thing about this event is that overall, the snowpack around West Yellowstone and that Lionhead Ridge area is fairly stable,” Zinn said.
“So this was unfortunately a tragic exception rather than an indicator of the overall stability.”
The investigation into the avalanche is ongoing, and Zinn said more information may be available Monday evening. The avalanche center also plans to publish a full accident investigation report, which will include a summary of the investigation and information about the snowpack and weather at the time of the avalanche.
Forest Service law enforcement and the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center are investigating the avalanche and resulting death.
Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, the Forest Service, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department responded to the call.