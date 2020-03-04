A small crowd gathered at Cherry River Fishing Access in Bozeman Tuesday to call on Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to co-sponsor legislation to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The program uses oil and gas royalties to pay for state and federal conservation projects, including some city parks, trailheads and fishing access sites in Montana. It was funded at $495 million for fiscal year 2020, although its maximum cap is $900 million. Legislation is moving through Congress that would ensure $900 million is allocated each year.
Shortly after the Bozeman rally ended, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for full and permanent funding of LWCF, a drastic change from the president’s proposed budget, which would have given just $14.7 million to the LWCF.
“I am calling on Congress to send me a Bill that fully and permanently funds the LWCF and restores our National Parks. When I sign it into law, it will be HISTORIC for our beautiful public lands,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.
In the tweet, Trump thanked Montana Sen. Steve Daines and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner — both Republicans up for reelection this year — for their work on the legislation.
In a news release, Daines said he was thankful for the president’s support. He said the program is a “critical conservation program” and protects access to public lands.
“We united a divided Congress last year when we got permanent authorization of the program signed into law. Now, we must provide full, mandatory funding for this important, bipartisan program,” Daines said.
In November, a Senate committee Daines sits on voted to advance legislation for full permanent LWCF funding. Both Daines and Sen. Jon Tester are co-sponsors of the bill that would ensure the LWCF receives $900 million every year without having to go through the congressional budget process.
Tester said in a news release that he welcomes Trump’s support and that he hopes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also drops his opposition to permanently and fully funding the program.
“After years of trying to gut LWCF, I’m thrilled that President Trump reversed course and now wants to sign my bipartisan permanent full funding bill into law,” Tester said.
Speakers at Tuesday’s rally, organized by the Montana Wilderness Association, voiced appreciation for Daines and Tester for advocating for full permanent funding in the U.S. Senate. They called on Gianforte to sign on as a co-sponsor to a House resolution that’s a companion to the Senate bill.
Gianforte has voted for permanent reauthorization of LWCF, for discretionary funding of the program and voted against a measure to cut LWCF.
Travis Hall, spokesperson for Gianforte, said in a statement the congressman will continue to advocate for “robust” funding of LWCF. Gianforte supports funding through the regular budget process for discretionary spending.
“Having raised his kids hunting, fishing, and backpacking on our public lands, Greg understands how important LWCF is to Montana which is why he successfully championed its permanent reauthorization,” Hall said.
Alex Blackmer, spokesperson for the wilderness association, said the group wants more commitment from Gianforte.
“It’s a pretty non-controversial issue, which makes it surprising that Gianforte hasn’t come out and sponsored it,” Blackmer said.
Shauna Stephenson, board member of Montana Mountain Mamas, Jim Klug, owner of Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures, Dan Gigone, owner of Sweetwater Fly Shop and Zach Brown, state representative and candidate for Gallatin County Commission spoke at Tuesday’s rally. The speakers drew from personal experiences on land that’s benefitted from LWCF funding and talked about how outdoor recreation has boosted Montana’s economy.
They all asked the Gianforte support full and permanent LWCF funding.
“This is no-brainer politics. It’s common sense,” Brown said.
