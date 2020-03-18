The rush began Thursday. It hasn’t let up since.
Town and Country Foods on South 11th Avenue has seen more business than it does at Thanksgiving. Shelves are empty. Lines are long.
John Vitito has picked up extra shifts as Montana State University students have left Bozeman and others have called in sick.
“This is only my third week, so it is definitely a little weird to be thrown into this situation,” said Vitito, a civil engineering student at MSU.
For him, Tuesday was mostly a normal day. He chatted with customers, answered questions, just like he always does, and rang up cabbage, seltzer, wine and milk.
But he also frequently wiped down his register, applied hand sanitizer and had to contend with a stock shortage. One customer, Rebecca Karey, snagged the last package of toilet paper at about noon and brought it to Vitito’s register.
“I’m scared,” she joked. “Are people going to attack me or something?”
The Community Food Co-op is now only providing to-go options. The dining area is closed and the staff has been busier than ever helping an unusually high number of customers and trying to restock as quickly as possible.
“We’re experiencing shortages because people are buying a lot and because wholesalers are having issues,” said general manager Kelly Wiseman. “Bozeman is at the end of the line, so we’re more likely to be bumped than say Boise or Spokane.”
Other Bozeman supermarkets have also experienced shortages. They have signs asking customers to buy only a few of each item. Some businesses — including Safeway, Smith’s and Albertsons — have altered hours to give employees time to thoroughly clean their stores.
Safeway has a sign on the door that reads: “Need a job? We have them!”
At Heebs Fresh Market, the scene was similar. The communal eating area was cordoned off. Shelves were sparse. Toilet paper was gone. The supply truck that came in Tuesday was supposed to have arrived on Sunday. Even with the delay, the truck didn’t have everything Heebs had ordered.
“The supply distribution is making it bad. The shortage brings out the worst in people,” said Laurie Gorman, a longtime Heebs cashier. “But I also see people buying supplies for their neighbors. The best part of all this is that we can see the strength of this community. ”
Construction workers lined up at her register to buy lunch. Gorman greeted many of them by name and offered them napkins, forks and chopsticks. One customer brought up baking powder, saying Heebs was the third store she had visited before she could find any.
A man set green food coloring and a 12-pack of Corona on the conveyor belt, ingredients for an improvised St. Patrick’s Day celebration. “That’s good fun,” Gorman said.
Diane Bristol returned on Monday from her weekend off to “craziness” at Heebs, where she has worked for 13 years. The first order she rang up was $645, which “is just humongous,” she said. She’s enjoyed the rush. She’s been able to see her regular customers and help new ones.
“I’m optimist,” Bristol said. “I think we’re going to be alright.”