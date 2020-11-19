An art piece that has won national awards will make its home at the Story Mill Community Park in Bozeman.
Construction crews started installing the Town Enclosure Pavilion on Thursday in the park. It was removed from the Center for the Arts Park in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in October.
It will be displayed in Bozeman for an unspecified amount of time. After that, the materials will be shipped back to Jackson Hole and turned into a kid’s climbing wall at Camp Creek Inn, a ranch with a restaurant, bar and cabins, according to Buckrail.com.
The piece consists of large cross-laminated timber wall panels that form a circle when looking at it from above. When it was set up in Jackson Hole, the project hosted plays, welcomed youth and professional dancers, and hosted poets and spoken word performances. People there also did yoga, drew and watched the stars within the walls of the installation.
Jackson Hole Public Art and the Center for the Art’s 2018 Creative-in-Residence program commissioned the piece. CLB Architects, which has offices in Bozeman and Jackson Hole, designed it.
The concept was to create a space where people could gather around a piece of art, according to CLB Architects’ website. The installation has won awards from Americans for the Arts and CODAWORX, and has received national attention.
OSM construction dug up the installation at the Jackson Hole park and worked to install the piece here on Thursday. The construction company worked with CLB Architects, Gallatin Art Crossing, Jackson Hole Public Art, JH center for the Arts and Story Mill to bring the project to Bozeman.
