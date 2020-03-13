The city of Bozeman has given conditional approval to the remaining modifications on the long-time-coming Armory hotel after a city board recommended part of the modifications be turned down.
The downtown Etha hotel project’s modifications were proposed in two phases. On Feb. 12, the city design review board approved the first phase and denied the second. The final decision then went to community development director Marty Matsen, who approved both phases with the caveat that the developers must address several factors that do not fall in line with city guidelines.
“Although the staff report determines several modification requests in Phase 2 do not comply with applicable standards, I determine the conditions of approval ... if met, will bring the Phase 2 into compliance and allow approval,” Matsen wrote in his conditional approval of the project.
A city spokesperson said Matsen was unable to comment further on the project Thursday because it is still in a 10-day appeal period.
The Etha has had a long path to this moment. The project was approved by the city planning department in 2013, and modified plans were approved by the building department in 2015. It’s unclear what, if any, the communication between the two departments about the project was at the time.
The 2015 plans were not viewed by the planning department before a building permit was produced, which is a major reason why the project is under such intense review so long after its original application.
The conditions imposed by the city focus on several areas of the building, most notably mechanical units on the rooftop of the historic Armory building and lighting that was proposed to be affixed to the exterior of both the historic building and the new tower.
To be approved, the mechanical heating and air conditioning units on the roof of the historic building will need more coverage so the units won’t be visible from surrounding buildings or the street and sidewalk.
Some of the exterior lights proposed were to have the ability to change color. The city said those will need to be nixed before final approval.
City staff and the design review board recommended Matsen turn down the proposed exterior building material, called EIFS. However, Matsen approved the change, so long as less than 25% of the exterior of the tower is covered in the material.
“I find the proposed use of EIFS is compatible with other structures on the block, most particularly the Element Hotel and 5 West buildings across Mendenhall Street,” he wrote.
Matsen’s decision was made on March 4. Developers or other aggravated parties will be able to file an appeal until March 18, 10 business days after the decision.
Developer Cory Lawrence and Venue Architects did not return calls for comment Thursday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.