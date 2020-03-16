Area senior centers have closed to the public and local nursing homes are responding to Gov. Steve Bullock’s executive order that places restrictions on how they operate.
As of Monday, the Belgrade, Bozeman, Manhattan, Three Forks and West Yellowstone senior centers won’t offer activities or daily drop-in lunches until further notice.
Instead, senior center staff will prepare meals for pick up, according to a news release. Meals on Wheels, a program that delivers food to homebound seniors in Manhattan, Three Forks and West Yellowstone, will continue deliveries. It is not clear when the senior centers will resume regular operations.
“We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to protect senior citizens and others from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Shannon Bondy, executive director of the Bozeman Senior Center, in the release.
The Park County Senior Center in Livingston told The Livingston Enterprise it also has ceased communal activities and meals but will continue to provide individuals with food, including through Meals on Wheels.
The Ennis Senior Center said Monday that operations will continue as normal, but the facility has been taking precautions, including cleaning all surfaces and providing hand sanitizer and wipes.
Following a Sunday executive order, nursing homes are prohibiting all visitors and non-essential health providers except in compassionate care situations. Those exempt from the order will be screened to determine if they have traveled in the last two weeks, had contact with someone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus, live where there is community spread of the virus or if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Bullock’s declaration follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said his department is working with long-term care facilities to help them implement pandemic plans and navigate the federal and state recommendations and restrictions.
“The places that I really worry about are the long-term care facilities because they have the population that is particularly vulnerable to this,” Kelley said.
The Gallatin Rest Home posted on its Facebook page that those with questions about the restrictions should contact administrator Darcel Vaughn at 406-404-4001.
Other area long-term care facilities, including Bridger Rehab and Care Center and Mountain View Care Center, have restricted visitation.
In Park County, all non-essential visits and group gatherings have been banned at the Livingston Health and Rehabilitation Center and Frontier Assisted Living.
Madison County Public Health didn’t respond to a request for information about its two county-owned, long-term care facilities, the Madison Valley Manor in Ennis and the Tobacco Root Mountains Care Center in Sheridan.