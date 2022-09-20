The American Computer and Robotics Museum is hosting an awards ceremony at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman next week to honor three major innovators, including Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak.
Eleanor Barker, the museum’s executive director, said the Stibitz-Wilson Award ceremony is its signature program and main community outreach event, and after a two-year hiatus related to the pandemic, she is thrilled to bring it back.
The ceremony will be at the Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Tickets to the event are free, and they’ll be available at the door. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 4 p.m.
“After two cancellations due to Covid, we’re really looking forward to this year’s Stibitz-Wilson Awards,” Barker said in a news release. “To have honorees of such talent and vision join us here in Bozeman is what this community event is all about.”
Honorees are selected for their contributions to science and technology. They are often people who have made landmark discoveries or developed industry-changing pieces of technology, which have been used in the service of scientific discoveries, Barker said.
This year, electronics engineer and Apple co-founder Wozniak will be receiving a Stibitz-Wilson Award for his pivotal work to revolutionize computer technology. He will not be able to attend the ceremony in person, so he’s planning to participate via video, Barker said.
Another Stibitz-Wilson award is going to public media and science journalist Paula Apsell, the longtime executive producer of PBS’s NOVA. Barker said it’s one of the most impactful science television series in America today. Apsell plans to attend the ceremony in person.
The third 2022 Stibitz-Wilson Award recipient is Craig Venter, a leading American geneticist who was part of the team that generated the first sequence of the human genome. He plans to attend the ceremony in person.
Venter’s gene sequencing technology enabled Operation Warp Speed — the federal effort to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine at an accelerated pace, according to Barker. It has had a huge impact on current events, she said.
Each honoree will give a 10 to 15 minute presentation, and at the end of the ceremony, Bozeman-based journalist Todd Wilkinson will lead a question-and-answer session. People in the audience will have an opportunity to ask their questions.
Wozniak, Apsell and Venter will each receive a plaque, and after the awards ceremony, they can take part in a private guided tour of Yellowstone National Park with a naturalist. Old Faithful is one of the main stops on their itinerary.Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.