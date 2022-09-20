Let the news come to you

The American Computer and Robotics Museum is hosting an awards ceremony at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman next week to honor three major innovators, including Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Eleanor Barker, the museum’s executive director, said the Stibitz-Wilson Award ceremony is its signature program and main community outreach event, and after a two-year hiatus related to the pandemic, she is thrilled to bring it back.

The ceremony will be at the Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Tickets to the event are free, and they’ll be available at the door. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

