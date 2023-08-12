Hundreds of housing units, a 10,000-square-foot community center, an 8.84-acre city park, and 20,000 square feet of commercial/office space are in the works near West Kagy Boulevard and Remington Way.
The development, Aaker Neighborhood, will be before the Bozeman City Commission on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall, 121 N. Rouse Avenue. Meetings also are streamed on the internet and televised.
The Phase 1 subdivision will create seven buildable lots which are expected to accommodate a mix of townhomes, rowhouses and mixed-use apartments over commercial space, according to a city staff report to the commission.
“This Phase 1 of the Aaker subdivision proposes construction of a 10,000 square-foot community center, 250 mid-rise apartment units, 104 single-family attached housing units, and 136 mid-rise apartment units with 20,000 square-feet of commercial/office uses on the first floor,” reads the report. “In total, there are 490 proposed residential units.”
All of Phase 1 is expected to be constructed by 2026, according to the report.
City staff reviewed the plans and recommended the city commission approve the Aaker Phase 1 Major Subdivision Preliminary Plat and approve two subdivision variance requests. The first variance is a request is to eliminate the requirement to extend Remington Way to the western property boundary.
The second variance request is to eliminate the overall park frontage requirements. The proposed city park is bordered on its north and west side by a 21-acre, narrow band of unincorporated farmland owned and operated by Montana State University as part of the university’s 474-acre Bozeman Agricultural Research and Teaching Facility. Therefore, street frontage cannot be provided on those sides via this subdivision, according to the report.
The site of the proposed development has been used for grazing and irrigated crops and is zoned REMU and B-2M, Community Business — Mixed Use Districts, according to the report.
“The Site will have access from the east from continuation of West Kagy Boulevard and Remington Way,” reads the report. “The Site will extend both South 23rd Avenue and South 25th Avenue from the north to the new Kagy Blvd. extension within the Site. The southern border of the Site fronts on Stucky Road and extensions from internal roads southward to Stucky Rd. would take place in later phases when the Restricted Lot Tract B is developed.”
The Aaker Neighborhood has been designed to protect the adjacent wetlands, according to city staff.
“The two wetlands on the Site will be dedicated parklands,” reads the report. “Rather than looking at these wetlands as a challenge, the Applicant states that he seeks to enhance them, as well as activate areas adjacent to them.”
The Community Development Board, acting as the Planning Board, met July 17 and voted 6-0 to recommend the commission approve Aaker Phase 1 Major Subdivision
Preliminary Plat.
This is a developing story and more information will be reported.