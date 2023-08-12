Subdivision plan, Aaker Neighborhood
A portion of the overall subdivision plan for Aaker Neighborhood

 City of Bozeman

Hundreds of housing units, a 10,000-square-foot community center, an 8.84-acre city park, and 20,000 square feet of commercial/office space are in the works near West Kagy Boulevard and Remington Way.

The development, Aaker Neighborhood, will be before the Bozeman City Commission on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall, 121 N. Rouse Avenue. Meetings also are streamed on the internet and televised.

The Phase 1 subdivision will create seven buildable lots which are expected to accommodate a mix of townhomes, rowhouses and mixed-use apartments over commercial space, according to a city staff report to the commission.


