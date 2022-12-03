Let the news come to you

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved University of Montana law professor Anthony Johnstone’s nomination to be a judge for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on an 11-10-1 vote, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

The nomination now awaits a vote by the full Senate, controlled by Democrats.

“Anthony Johnstone has a proven record of applying the law without bias and standing up for our constitution, which will make him an excellent judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals,” said Tester, a Democrat, in a statement. “He has served the people of Montana with fairness and integrity, and I have no doubt that he’ll continue to do the same at the federal level.


