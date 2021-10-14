Annual young farmers, ranchers conference heads to Bozeman this weekend By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 14, 2021 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Producers from all over the region can gather this weekend in Bozeman to see keynote speakers, attend workshops and join agricultural tours that are part of the annual Young Farmer and Rancher Leadership Conference.Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Rancher Committee holds the event at a different spot around the state each year. This year, it is scheduled to be held Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday morning at the GranTree Inn in Bozeman.JM Peck, the chair of the committee, said registration to the event costs around $100 and covers all meals. People can register up until the conference starts. They don’t have to be members of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation to participate, he said. The conference is a great opportunity for young people in the industry to get together and network, Peck said. Workshops this year are planned to cover everything from generational planning to adapting to climate change to how to be a better accountant.People who join will also have opportunities to tour the Montana State University Growth Center/BART Farm, the Dry Hills Distillery Farm near Four Corners and the Montana Gluten Free/Storey Hereford Ranch.Keynote speakers at the conference include South Dakota cattle rancher and agricultural advocate Amanda Radke, Tennessee beef cattle farmer and nurse practitioner Matt Niswander and Kim Stackhouse-Lawson — the director of the Sustainable Livestock Systems Collaborative at Colorado State University. The Montana Farm Bureau Federation also invited Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to join the breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday as a keynote speaker.Peck said the purpose of the conference is to train the next generation of agricultural leaders.“Our industry is facing a generational shift as we see that the average age of farmers and ranchers, not only in our state but around our country, is over 60 years old,” he said. “In the coming years there’s going to be a large shift to a younger generation.”Being in agriculture is more of a lifestyle than a career choice, Peck said, and it’s a tough industry to break into, especially for people who don't have a family background in it or capital.But good communication, sharing stories about agriculture with people who aren’t familiar with it and events like the conference can help to attract people to the industry, he said.“People in agriculture are just busy all the time, so (the conference) is almost a vacation for many of us," Peck said. "We've had a difficult year across Montana and across our region, with this drought. It's easy for people to get down ... Getting out and taking a small weekend away from the ranch or farm and socializing and networking with fellow young farmers and ranchers is just a great opportunity."

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 