Organizers of this year’s Jim Bridger Trail Run are planning a modified race with a charitable twist this Saturday.
The 27th annual race is set to wind across 10 miles of public and private land in the Bridger foothills. The route includes more than 2,000 feet of cumulative vertical gain. No parking will be allowed at the trailhead, but shuttles will be available.
Money raised at the race has historically gone to the Bridger Ski Foundation and ski clubs in the area. This year, half the proceeds will go toward the Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund. The other half will go toward the BSF Nordic Pro Team.
“To see such a dramatic event happen right in the Bridgers was eye-opening for everyone in the community,” said Andy Newell with BSF. “We want to do our best to make sure people feel supported. We specialize in skiing events, but so many people were involved.”
Greater Gallatin United Way and the One Valley Community Foundation launched the relief fund to support the first responders and evacuees affected by the Bridger Foothills fire. The fire burned more than 8,000 acres and destroyed 30 homes in the Bridgers and Bangtails.
BSF initially planned to host the Jim Bridger Trail Run in June, but pushed the date to September because of social-gathering restrictions, Newell said. Gallatin County banned social gatherings of 10 or more people in March. The county has since eased its restrictions, permitting gatherings of 50.
The Jim Bridger Trail Run will start the Sypes Canyon trailhead, wind through private property, continue up Middle Cottonwood, connect with the Bridger Foothills Trail and drop down Sypes Canyon. Newell said BSF has worked with private landowners, the Forest Service and the health department to secure proper permits and submit a COVID-19 plan.
“It’s a fun chance to run a loop people don’t always get a chance to run.” he said.
To keep runners socially distanced, the race will occur in 40-person waves every 20 minutes from 8 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Newell said runners should wear masks when they pass one another on the trail and at the start and finish areas. There won’t be a post-run barbecue. Nor will there be aid stations along the course.
“We’re rugged Montanans, so I think people are excited for the challenge,” Newell said. “As of now, runners should be prepared for any weather.” He encouraged participants to bring their own food and water and appropriate clothing.
Newell said the selected route appears to not have been affected by the fire, as it stays well below the ridge. However, he encouraged participants to stay on designated trails and follow all Forest Service guidelines.
The Forest Service has asked people recreating in the vicinity of the burn zone to watch out for hazards like falling trees, burned-out holes in the ground and loose boulders and logs.
Top finishers and age group winners can win prizes from local businesses. The prizes include running shoes and packs, bike tunings, gift certificates and “lots of cool schwag,” Newell said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.