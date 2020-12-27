This year’s Hyalite Tour Festival went virtual, but organizers hope it will still help raise awareness about the groups that make cross-country skiing around Hyalite Canyon possible.
“I don’t think people understand how much effort and machinery is involved in grooming,” said Evan Weiss, executive director of the Bridger Ski Foundation.
The tour festival is put on annually to raise awareness about the partners that groom ski trails around the canyon and plow the road up to Hyalite Reservoir. BSF, Friends of Hyalite and the Custer Gallatin National Forest host it annually.
Usually the event is held on a single day in December or January, and food and drinks are provided by the hosts. This year, organizers opted for a virtual event that started Saturday and runs through Jan. 3. They hope the format will help keep people distanced.
Skiers venturing through the trails around Hyalite can enter into photo contests and ski challenges. For the photo contest, they can tag @bridgerskifoundation and @friendsofhyalite, using #hyalitetour2020 on Facebook or Instagram. No prizes will be available and people don’t need to sign up this year, according to Weiss.
BSF helps the Custer Gallatin National Forest maintain over 18 miles of nordic ski trails that criss-cross Hyalite Canyon — a task that requires a significant amount of time and money.
Friends of Hyalite, another local nonprofit, pays for 50% of the costs to plow Hyalite Canyon Road — around $13,000 per year. The Forest Service’s Bozeman Ranger District and Gallatin County cover the other half of the expense.
Plowing opens up lots of outdoor recreation opportunities in the area, Weiss said. Volunteers with Friends of Hyalite want people to recognize they need to avoid pallet fires and clean up their dog poop in the canyon.
Unlike summer trails, winter trails require continual maintenance. A significant portion of the work BSF does around Bozeman is funded through donations and through BSF’s voluntary trails passes.
“It’s a really, really unique model,” Weiss said.
This year, the nonprofit has been seeing a rise in pass sales.
“The more voluntary trails passes we sell, the more grooming we can do,” Weiss said.
Weiss advised people to be careful on the ski trails during the virtual event, as the area is in a “snow drought.”
Most cross-country skiers cruising the tracks along the Lick Creek, History Rock and Blackmore trails on Saturday didn’t know the day marked the beginning of the free, weeklong virtual festival.
Tomas Gedeon, a local cross-country skier who is involved with BSF, geared up at the History Rock Trailhead Saturday. He wasn’t participating in the Tour Fest at the time, but he has for around 15 or 20 years. He likes to ski a 15 mile loop that cuts behind the Maxey Cabin.
“There’s great scenery, and there’s a great party at the end,” Gedeon said.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.