For over a decade, the Bozeman American Legion Post 14 has made sure to thank first responders on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
And the tradition will continue on into its 11th year Sunday outside of the American Legion in downtown Bozeman.
Len Albright, the post commander of the American Legion, said that the reason behind the annual event is to thank and remember first responders, like the ones who rushed to do their jobs at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
Albright said that after 9/11, he and other Legion members wanted to find a way to thank and recognize the people who help others on a daily basis.
“It’s one of those things where they don’t get enough recognition until there is a situation, and then it’s like ‘thank you, thank you, thank you,’” Albright said.
The doors of the American Legion will open at 7:30 a.m., and coffee, tea, muffins and more will be provided by the post.
The event officially starts at 9:03 a.m. — the same time that the second plane slammed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center 21 years ago.
Albright said that the half-hour event will have speakers, including the Bozeman fire chief, Bozeman police chief and the Gallatin County sheriff. There will also be a roll call.
A roll call is the tradition of ringing a large brass bell to remember and acknowledge someone that has died, and originated as a law enforcement tradition, Albright said.
Two police officers, two firefighters and two sheriff’s deputies will be announced with the roll call, along with the people that died on 9/11, Albright said.
The crash landing of Flight 93 and the attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center killed 2,977 people, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
There will be a flyover, too. Albright said that local pilots will be operating bird dogs, which are small, agile planes that were used in the Korean and Vietnam wars to fly over enemy lines and gather intel.
Though this is the formal way of saying ‘thank you’ to first responders, Albright said that they deserve recognition every day.
“Anytime you see a firetruck, policeman or ambulance,” Albright said. “Wave to them, or if you see them on the street say ‘hi.’ They’re your neighbor, they’re part of the community.”
