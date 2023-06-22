Let the news come to you

In 1642, French mathematician Blaise Pascal invented a calculating machine that could add and subtract numbers.

The small brass box was the first mechanical calculator to be sold to the public.

While it may seem rudimentary to us now, the machine marked an important step in the development of calculating machines.


