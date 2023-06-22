In 1642, French mathematician Blaise Pascal invented a calculating machine that could add and subtract numbers.
The small brass box was the first mechanical calculator to be sold to the public.
While it may seem rudimentary to us now, the machine marked an important step in the development of calculating machines.
It’s one of six machines that represent two centuries of innovation in machine calculations that just arrived at the American Computer and Robotics Museum in Bozeman.
The rare set of calculators were made by model maker Roberto Guatelli for a 1971 exhibit “A Calculator Chronicle: 300 Years of Counting and Reckoning Tools” at the IBM headquarters in New York.
The set fills in several gaps in the museum’s collection, said Eleanor Barker, the museum’s executive director. The museum, founded in 1990, chronicles thousands of years of human history through its technological advancements from ancient cuneiform bricks to laptops and iPhones.
Acquiring the set was like “serendipity,” Barker said.
Barker gets offers most days for donations to the American Computer & Robotics Museum’s collections ranging from someone’s used Xbox to relatively collectible or unique items.
It’s not as often that someone reaches out to offer a highly rare collection of calculator reproductions.
But last fall, that’s what happened. A California woman reached out to offer her father’s collection of six rare replica calculators — her father helped design the IBM exhibit.
Barker, and museum co-founder Barbara Keremedjiev, knew it was an exciting find but they hadn’t realized how exciting it really was.
“We didn’t even find out how rare they were until recently,” Barker said. “I knew they were cool when I saw them. But now we really know how special they are.”
While the original machines themselves are incredibly rare artifacts, the reproductions themselves are also uncommon.
Of the handful of reproductions that Guatelli produced for the exhibit — many that were not marked or signed — only a few examples of the work survive today.
Barker has tracked down a few sets of the calculators at the DaVinci Museum in Milan, the Carnegie Mellon University and with IBM itself.
“To me, they’re just, in addition to being unbelievable accurate renderings of these historical machines, they’re art pieces themselves. They’re beautifully crafted. Someone built those by hand,” Barker said.
They also represent about 200 formative years in the development of calculating machines. For example, one reproduction — a replica of a part of the Babbage Engine — has some of the first examples of memory storage and operating instructions in calculating machines.
Another, the Leibnitz calculator, is the first known calculator that could multiply and divide, and its stepped drum component was used in later calculating systems up until the 20th century.
“(This) represents about 200 years of calculating history,” Barker said. “Many of the mechanical elements are in use, or were in use, for hundreds of years.”
Barker and Keremedjiev have spent weeks researching the items to authenticate them.
“It’s what museums do,” Keremedjiev said.
The pieces won’t go on display — yet. But the public will get a chance to view the pieces on Tuesday, during the museum’s “Secrets from the Archives” event.
The event, from 4:30 p.m. to 6, is open to the public, free and gives people the chance to look at some of the museum’s hundreds of artifacts that aren’t on display.
