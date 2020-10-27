Two amendments on the ballot this year are designed to clarify wording in Montana’s constitution.
Constitutional amendments 46 and 47 adjust the phrasing for how many signatures are needed for initiatives to appear on the ballot.
Amendment 46 declares proposed petitions for constitutional amendments must be signed by at least 10% of voters in two-fifths of the legislative districts. Amendment 47 says proposed citizen ballot initiatives must be signed by at least 5% of voters in one-third of the legislative districts.
Both C-46 and C-47 repeal different standards found to be unconstitutional in 2005. So the proposed tweaks don’t change much except for the wording.
Without much opposition, both are expected to pass.
Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, sponsored both bills, HB244 and HB245, during the 2019 Legislature, before they appeared on the ballot.
“Clean-up bills. That’s as simple as I can make it,” Gunderson said. “That’s the problem. Everybody is reading so much more into this.”
In 2002, voters passed two initiatives changing signature requirements. But since they relied on having signatures from a certain number of counties rather than legislative districts, a federal court judge struck them down in 2005. Counties could vary in population but legislative districts are designed to have similar populations in each one.
The language in the constitution, however, was never changed. So the amendments now on the ballot aim to return the constitutional language to what it was before 2002 without actually changing any rules in practicality.
“If we hand a child a book, be it the constitution or a book that gives information on the constitution, it should be true and correct,” Gunderson said. “There should be no footnotes explaining why something shouldn’t be there. It just shouldn’t be there. We should be able to strike it out. That’s what we’re doing with C-46 and C-47, actually cleaning up the language that was found unconstitutional and was never removed.”
Though opposition in the Legislature came mostly along party lines at first, he coordinated with Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, to explain what the bills would actually do.
“The current official text of the Montana Constitution is confusing and inaccurate and does not reflect the current state of the law to qualify an initiative for a constitutional amendment for the ballot,” House Bill 244 says.
Both bills then passed in the state Senate with widespread support. Gunderson and Bennett wrote the argument for the amendments in the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Pamphlet. There was no argument written against either amendment.
Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, was one of just three senators who voted against both bills. He was initially hesitant because he recognized the magnitude of a change to the constitution and didn’t want to vote for something with unintended consequences.
After having more time to consider, he said he’s supportive of both constitutional amendments.
“There were just a lot of things I questioned at the time,” Jacobson said. “Having a year and a half to study it more and having the time to see how it progressed through the process and the language it was going to be, I feel it’s worthy of support.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.