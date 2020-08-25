Montana environmental officials issued an air quality alert Tuesday to 19 counties, including Gallatin County, because of smoke from California and local fires.
The Department of Environmental Quality said in an email that air quality in Bozeman on Tuesday was “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Broadus, Butte, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Malta and Great Falls had the same air quality rating.
The air quality alert is in effect for Gallatin, Park, Meagher, Jefferson, Madison, Broadwater, Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Blaine, Cascade, Fergus, Granite, Phillips, Powell, Ravalli, Missoula, Deer Lodge, Judith Basin and Lewis and Clark counties until further notice.
Thomas Pepe, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said most of the smoke in the state is coming from fires burning in California. He said local fires and anything burning to the west and southwest are also contributing to the haze.
Pepe said the weather service is “fairly confident” the haze will stick around until at least Wednesday. There is a chance of the smoke lifting with slightly different weather conditions on Thursday and Friday, though it will still be warm and dry with chances of thunderstorms.
“It really is kind of a toss of a coin here where we could either see a little bit of relief from thunderstorms that produce some rainfall over some of these fires,” Pepe said, “but we could also see more starts come up that would enhance more smoke around our area.”
Pepe said a cold front that could bring rain is expected to pass through next week. That would decrease the chances of more fire starts, but he said it’s hard to predict what the weather is going to look like so far out.
And local weather may not help get rid of lingering smoke.
“It really comes down to those fires in California, to be perfectly honest,” Pepe said.
Katie Alexander, a DEQ air quality meteorologist, said it’s hard to say how much local fires are contributing to the haze. She said it’s tough to delineate that through satellite images because clouds over the area make it difficult to see plumes.
Alexander said the smoky skies would likely continue for the next few days.
She said a weather system is expected to slowly shift winds from a southwesterly flow to a westerly flow, meaning that smoke from California wouldn’t blow north. However, Alexander said, that likely wouldn’t happen until next week.
“I don’t think we’re going to be completely in the clear for the rest of the week,” she said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.