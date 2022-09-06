The survey, funded by the committee, is facilitated by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service and received responses from 1,821 Montana wheat and barley producers this year. The survey results are used by Montana State University and industry breeding programs to develop crop varieties that grow well in Montana.
The questions ask farmers what crop varieties they planted this year, which crop traits they prioritized, and the perceived profitability of their operations.
The surveys are an opportunity for producers to give breeders feedback on crop varieties and traits most important to them, said Sam Anderson, market development director for the committee.
Montana continues to rank first in barley acreage planted in the U.S., making up 36% of planted barley acres in the country. In Montana, the number of seeded acres increased this year to 1.09 million, from last year’s 940,000 acres.
Montana ranked third in U.S. wheat planted acreage in 2022, growing nearly 12% of the country’s wheat crop. Wheat acreage in Montana this year jumped to 5.59 million acres planted, from last year’s 5.52 million.
Last year, nearly half of wheat and barley production was lost to drought in Montana, Anderson said. This year production is much better — spring and durum wheat yields are expected to double what they were last year.
“But we’re nowhere near normal,” Anderson said. “Yields are still falling below the five-year average.”
The survey found that drought, pests, and market conditions created a challenging year for the wheat and barley industry.
Last year, 25% of surveyed farmers expected their profitability to decline, but this year that number climbed to nearly 43%.
Additionally, last year 19% of farmers said their operation was worse off financially than the year prior, but this year it was 36%.
Anderson said given the drought and soaring fuel and fertilizer costs that hit Montana producers hard this year, more farmers saying they are worse off now is “not too surprising.” Though crop prices are at historic highs, so are the costs of producing them.
“It’s a recipe for tough times for farmers,” Anderson said.
Given the difficult growing conditions farmers face each year, choosing which crop variety to plant can be a hard decision for producers. Some varieties are better at withstanding drought but more susceptible to disease, or vice versa. Each variety comes with its trade-offs.
Breeding programs like the one at MSU are tasked with developing new varieties better adapted to growing conditions in Montana.
But to develop those new varieties, researchers need on-the-ground data from farmers about what works. That’s where results from the survey come in.
Last year was the first time the committee included a trait index section in the surveys. The trait index asked producers to rank how important ten different crop traits were to them.
For wheat, the most important traits to producers were sawfly resistance, drought tolerance, and test weight.
For barley, the most important traits were drought tolerance and malt quality (plump, weight, color).
This year the trait index did not include yield and protein like it did last year — Anderson said by default those traits are most important so they removed them — making it difficult to compare how preferred crop traits changed over the year. It will take a few years of a standardized crop trait index to accurately measure changing preferences.
The trait index is publicly-facing data, Anderson said. MSU or any industry breeding program can look at the data to see what kind of varieties producers want to buy — over time shifting the varieties produced to meet consumer demand.
For example, sawflies are always a tough pest to deal with each year, Anderson said. They tend to lay their eggs in hollow wheat stems — leading to increased popularity of wheat varieties with solid stems, like Bobcat, a variety released by MSU in 2019.
Anderson stressed the need for continued research and investment to develop new breeds, while also pointing to the progress wheat and barley breeding has already made in the state.
A significant portion of wheat and barley planted in Montana are varieties developed by MSU, Anderson said – 55% of winter wheat, 33% of spring wheat, and 32% of barley.
That reflects the high-quality crops MSU develops are attractive to Montana producers, Anderson said.
This year’s leading spring wheat variety, Vida, and leading winter wheat variety, Warhorse, were both developed by MSU agricultural experiment stations.
The top forage barley variety, Haybet, and the top feed barley variety, Haxbet, were also developed by MSU.
