Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee released results from its annual survey of wheat and barley producers last week, highlighting how drought, sawflies, and financial instability have continued to plague the industry.

The survey, funded by the committee, is facilitated by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service and received responses from 1,821 Montana wheat and barley producers this year. The survey results are used by Montana State University and industry breeding programs to develop crop varieties that grow well in Montana.

The questions ask farmers what crop varieties they planted this year, which crop traits they prioritized, and the perceived profitability of their operations.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.