While southwest Montana got hammered by rain last week, farmland in other parts of the state baked in the sun.
Over the past several years Montana has seen extensive drought and wildfires, devastating hay crops across the state and forcing some ranchers to cut cattle from their herd.
This year, flooding is yet another variable that could impact yields of southwest Montana’s agricultural producers.
Katelyn Kohlbeck-Knebel and her dad Chuck own and operate the Storey Hereford Ranch outside of Bozeman. Stretches of their property sit on the Gallatin River.
Kohlbeck-Knebel said overall, they were lucky to not get hit too hard by last week’s flooding. But it didn’t leave them untouched — three of their pastures flooded. One is saturated in a new river channel created by the flood. The other two are muddy and filled with standing water.
“If the fields dry up, we should be alright,” Kohlbeck-Knebel said. “If not, we can’t cut hay.”
This year is “complete 180” from how the ranch looked a year ago, Kohlbeck-Knebel said. In mid-June last year, the Gallatin River was so low they ran out of water to irrigate with. With no water, they were unable to grow hay, and had to reduce the size of their herd.
This year, some producers in southwest Montana still won’t get any hay, Kohlbeck-Knebel said, not because of the drought, but because their operation flooded and fields are underwater. Some of her friends along the Yellowstone had just planted hay and barley, only to have the tiny sprouts completely wiped out by the river.
Leslie Rispens, acting director of the Montana Farm Service Agency, said the flooding would “complicate an already complicated feeding system.”
“We’re going to have another tight year of hay supply,” he said. There was already a hay shortage from the drought, and the flood could have made it worse, he added.
Conditions that make growing hay difficult also have repercussions on cattle.
Because of the drought, the Kohlbecks had to sell some 50 to 60 head — about a third of their herd — before this season. If the drought was still as bad as it was last year, they would have had to reduce by even more, Kohlbeck-Knebel said.
A water shortage can force ranchers to reduce the size of their herds. If they are unable to grow their own hay, they must import it from outside sources at a higher price. Or they can sell their cattle.
The cost of inputs has soared this year. Fuel prices have skyrocketed across the county, and some ranchers have seen the cost of fertilizer nearly triple in the last year. All these added costs make cattle more expensive to maintain.
Larry Dyk, a rancher near Manhattan, said that last year he started to buy and stockpile fuel and hay in advance because he knows the price will only keep going up.
If things keep going the way they have been, “we are going to run out of food,” Dyk said.
Kohlbeck-Knebel estimated that one cow can cost up to $15,000 to maintain, given the amount of feed and water it requires. But often a rancher can only sell that cow for around $800.
It’s a difficult decision when ranchers have to reduce the size of their herd. “Cows are a part of the family,” Kohlbeck-Knebel said.
According to the USDA cattle inventory from Jan. 1, 2022, all cattle and calves in Montana totaled 2.2 million head — down 10% from the Jan. 1, 2021 inventory.
Kohlbeck-Knebel thinks it will be a long time before hay is affordable again. If the drought and prices of necessities like diesel and fertilizer continue to soar, “I think a lot of people are going to get out of the business,” she said.
“A rancher’s entire livelihood depends on the weather,” Kohlbeck-Knebel said. And in the past few years, “we can’t catch a break.”
Despite severe flooding in southwest Montana last week, much of the state remains in extreme or exceptional drought.
Taylor Brown helps operate his family ranch near Jordan. The east and central part of Montana, especially the Golden Triangle area between Shelby, Havre, and Great Falls, is having the opposite problem of flooding, Brown said: a relentless drought.
“Farmers will tell you they have way more hay than a year ago, which was zero,” Brown said.
Brown said if there’s no rain soon, some farmers will lose their hay crop. He added that drought is good for some insects, which also can have negative impacts on growing hay and force farmers to increase their use of expensive pesticides.
Nearly everyone Brown knows had to reduce their herd compared to what they had two years ago. He cut his own herd by 20% because of limited hay and the rising cost of inputs.
Bill Meyer, director of the Mountain Region for USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, said that because of the drought, crop conditions across the board are worse off than years past. The percentage of crops that are rated as “very poor” has increased from last year.
Given supply chain issues, it is more expensive to grow food this year, Meyer said.
Jerry O’Hair, a rancher in Paradise Valley, said he applied less fertilizer to his fields this year because of its high cost. The reduction will reduce his yield. He also had to cut his herd by 10% last year because of the drought.
USDA NASS will release a report at the end of June comparing the amount of crops farmers intended to plant this year — that data was gathered in spring — versus the amount they actually ended up planting.
Despite all the challenges ranchers face every day, Kohlbeck-Knebel said they are not the kind of people who give up easily.
“Ranchers are resilient and have a lot of grit,” she said.