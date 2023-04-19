The U.S. Department of Agriculture is calling on Montana farmers and ranchers to turn in their Census of Agriculture surveys, saying the data is the only way to understand how agriculture has fared across the country overtime.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, or NASS, collects agricultural census data every five years. The last census was conducted in 2017, so results from 2022 will show how the industry was impacted by COVID-19 and economic inflation.
The survey was mailed in December to over 2 million farmers and ranchers across the country, including over 40,000 in Montana, said Eric Sommer, the USDA statistician for Montana.
The deadline to return the census was technically in February, but many producers were waiting on their federal tax returns before completing it, Sommer said. Now, USDA employees are calling phones and knocking on doors to remind people to fill out their census, which is needed by mid-June at the latest.
Those who produced and sold $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022 are required to complete the census under federal law. People who received a census form but are no longer farming need to write their status on the form and mail it back.
According to Rodger Ott, director of the NASS Mountain Regional Field Office, just over 52% of farmers and ranchers have returned their census in Montana.
“The important data that is collected in the Ag Census provides a picture of the current state of agriculture and rural America and is used to make decisions that impact our communities and businesses,” Ott said. “By responding, Mountain Region ag producers make sure the best data is available for better decisions.”
The data is used from allocating grant funding for speciality crops to funding disaster aid programs for drought, flooding and fire.
Sommer said in Montana, one county commissioner used agriculture census data to apply for road improvement grants by showing how many producers were driving heavy machinery on county roads.
It’s also a chance to track trends that are only measured by the census, Sommer said. The 2017 survey added questions about veteran farmers and women in agriculture, and 2022 data will show how those demographics have shifted.
“This is the producers’ chance to tell their story, and really show the importance of agriculture to Montana and its economy,” Sommer said.
Producers can respond to the census by mailing in their forms or going online to agcounts.usda.gov.
NASS is required by law to keep all information confidential, use the data only for statistical purposes, and publish it in aggregate form to avoid disclosing the identity of any operation.
The results of the Census of Agriculture will be published and distributed in 2024.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.