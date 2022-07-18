Many farmers will tell you their crop yield is entirely dependent on the weather — and the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Services gathers data to show just that.
This year saw notable changes in agricultural production and yield compared to last year, when water across the state was scarce and entire fields were lost to heat and drought. This season, drought has been less persistent across most of the state, benefitting producers, with the exception of the large wheat-growing Golden Triangle area in north-central Montana.
This year, 39.8% of the state is experiencing drought conditions as of mid-July, according to the USDA NASS crop progress and condition report published July 18.
About 13.3% of Montana is rated as abnormally dry; moderate drought is present across 11.1% of the state, severe drought covers 8.9%, extreme drought covers 3.5%, and 3% of the state is in exceptional drought.
But the report from the same week in 2021 found that 100% of Montana was in drought, with 72% in severe to extreme drought.
Additionally, this year, the topsoil moisture rated as “adequate” is at 53%, compared to the same week last year where adequate topsoil moisture was at just two percent. Adequate subsoil moisture this year is at 34%, while the same week last year was at four percent.
In general, drought conditions correlate with lower yields, a trend which aligns with this year’s yield forecasts. Statewide data shows that this year, average crop yields are predicted to be mostly higher than last year’s average yields.
Arin Peters, senior hydrologist for the NOAA National Weather Service, said the first two weeks of July were wetter than normal, which was “enormously beneficial” for agriculture.
According to the USDA NASS crop progress report, the average yield for winter wheat as of July 1 was forecast at 34 bushels per acre, which is three more bushels per acre from last year’s final yield.
For durum wheat, the average yield is forecast at 30 bushels per acre, 14 bushels per acre above last year’s final yield.
For spring wheat, the average yield is forecast at 28 bushels per acre, 11 bushels per acre higher than last year’s yield.
Barley yield is forecast at 42 bushels per acre, a four bushel per acre increase from last year.
“We’ve gotten a lot of moisture in some areas of the state, which has really saved crops,” Sommer said.
Katelyn Kohlbeck-Knebel, who helps run the Storey Hereford Ranch outside of Bozeman, said the rain this year has been incredible for their yield.
Last year, because of the drought, their hay field yielded just 10% to 15% of what they’ve already harvested this year, “if that,” Kohlbeck-Knebel said.
“We are so thankful for the rain, so thankful for the weather, and so thankful for the hay,” she said. “If we can feed cows this year without buying much hay, it will be exponentially better for us long-term.”
Yet when one looks at the picture more closely, it isn’t a black and white situation where the entire state is better off than it was last year. Sommer said some parts of the state weren’t as lucky with getting rainfall.
Last year, extreme drought was concentrated in eastern, central and southwestern Montana. The Golden Triangle — the area between Great Falls, Havre and Conrad famous for its wheat production — was rated as abnormally dry.
This year, the drought conditions have somewhat reversed themselves. Areas that were hardest hit last year now are only abnormally dry or in moderate drought, if in any drought at all. But the Golden Triangle now falls into the exceptional drought category — jumping four entire drought classes compared to last year.
Eric Sommer, Montana state statistician for USDA NASS, said the Golden Triangle area hasn’t been getting the same level of precipitation as the rest of the state, which likely will affect production and yield.
The triangle is a big wheat growing area, so decreased yields there would affect statewide production data, Sommer said.
USDA NASS doesn’t collect county-level data until the fall — which is released the following spring — so there isn’t any hard data right now to compare how the worsening drought in the area has affected crop production. But anecdotally, the area “is having a rough go of it,” Sommer said.
Peters, the hydrologist, said that Montana’s temperatures this season are well above normal for the state.
“It’s very likely drought conditions will worsen across parts of the state,” Peters said. While it may take a few weeks for areas that got heavy rainfall to slip back into drought conditions, they will, as long as high temperature and lower precipitation rates persist.
In terms of the fire season, some areas that got heavy rainfall may be more insulated from wildfires — until they dry out.
“We’re going to start to see fires ramp up,” Peters said.
But the fire season is already six weeks behind where it was last year, Peters said. Because of the late season precipitation, Montana largely missed fires burning in June. While the season extends often through October, it’s “probably not going to be as bad as last year,” Peters said.
Another big change from this year to last are the soaring costs of crop values and inputs.
A June 30 USDA NASS report that looked at agricultural prices found substantial increases in how much a farmer can sell their crops for.
In May 2021, wheat went for $6.19 a bushel. May 2022 it was $11.60 a bushel.
For barley producers, a bushel was $4.35 in 2021 and now $7.48 in 2022.
In 2021, alfalfa hay sold for $165 per ton, and is now $260 a ton in 2022.
The market value increases come as a result of increased demand and reduced supply as input costs for farmers soar and global food exports are stymied by Russia’s war in Ukraine.