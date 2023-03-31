Let the news come to you

Montana’s Democratic Sen. Jon Tester joined four other colleagues in crossing the aisle to vote against the Biden administration’s new Waters of the United States rule this week.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed a joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act to invalidate the WOTUS rule, which went into effect in 48 states last week. Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines also voted for the resolution, which cleared the House earlier this month and now heads to Biden for review.

The WOTUS rule — which defines the waterways falling under federal Clean Water Act regulations — has been a subject of controversy in Congress and the courts for years.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

