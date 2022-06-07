On top of their typical array of tractors and plows, some Montana farmers experiment with a newer tool in farm management — drones.
Technology has changed nearly every part of our world, and agriculture is no exception. Precision agriculture is a growing field that uses technology and data science to inform farm management and improve efficiency and yields.
For centuries, farmers would walk up and down the lengthy rows of their field to inspect crops for stress and disease. Now, people can use drones to scan their farms from above, collecting real-time images to evaluate crop health and map the exact areas that need more attention.
Drones are only one of many farm management tools that agriculture students will learn about this week at Montana State University’s first-ever Sustainable Opportunities in Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, hosted by the college of agriculture.
The bootcamp, which started Monday and runs through Friday, will teach almost 30 students about precision agriculture technology for food systems. The CHS Foundation awarded a $200,000 grant last December to fund the week of activities.
Through both classroom sessions and field work, students are learning to operate specialized equipment that is used for tasks like evaluating soil and crop health.
On Tuesday morning, students and faculty gathered on Lambert Field to test fly a selection of MSU drones. Participants had been in the classroom earlier learning how to plan flights and use the drones to gather data. Now, students had the chance to see the technology in action.
Scott Powell, associate professor of environmental spatial analysis at MSU, showed students how to operate the Swiss eBee drone, a bird-like tool that people launch by throwing into the air after a running start.
One use for the drones is mapping out soil acidity, Powell said. Researchers can take soil samples from a plot and then use drone imagery and mapping software to create a model of what soil pH is across an entire field.
Powell said precision agriculture is an outcome of our data-rich world.
“It takes advantage of the surplus of information we have available to us to improve efficiency, sustainability, and livelihoods,” he said.
Shirin Ghatrehsamani, a professor at the college of agriculture, said another application of precision agriculture lies in fertilizer input. With detailed mapping data, farmers can zero in on the exact areas that need more or less fertilizer. That way they can minimize the amount of fertilizer needed but still have stable production.
One limitation of drones in precision agriculture is that they are impractical to use over a large scale, Paul Nugent, another professor at MSU's agriculture college, said. Nugent added that satellite data is useful for farmers with larger operations, and that often satellite data is free and more accessible.
Along with Alan Dyer and Shannon Arnold of MSU, Ghatrehsamani helped organize the bootcamp, coordinating the array of guest speakers that students will work with throughout the week. She emphasized that agriculture is now tied to technology, and adapting agriculture to work with technology can help farmers save both time and money.
“Right now, knowledge of precision agriculture and its applications are low,” Ghatrehsamani said. “We want the next generation to know these tools.”
The college of agriculture is playing a significant role in exposing the next generation to precision agriculture. In addition to the CHS Foundation grant, the college received a $1.5 million award from the Northwest Farm Credit Services in 2020 to hire four non-tenure track precision agriculture faculty.
Riley Larson is an agriculture extension major at MSU attending this week’s bootcamp. Her family operates a farm east of Conrad, and she eventually hopes to be an extension agent and work with 4-H.
Larson’s favorite part of the bootcamp so far was “definitely” flying the drones. They are a huge improvement toward farming efficiency, she said: “We could get a picture of what the field looks like all the way over there, without needing to walk over to it.”
Larson said she’s most looking forward to the Tuesday afternoon session on Veris Systems, which are advanced sensors that help determine variations across agricultural fields.
The week is jam-packed with lectures and field work on precision agriculture technology, with everything from using artificial intelligence in digital farming to monitoring grazing behaviors of livestock.
On Monday, students learned how to retrofit old farming equipment with newer technologies, so farmers could avoid having to buy brand new, expensive equipment.
Another part of the bootcamp is Thursday’s keynote speaker event, which is free and open to the public. Terry Griffin, associate professor and cropping systems economist at Kansas State University, will speak at 6 p.m. in Strand Union Ballroom B.
Griffin will discuss how to get the biggest economic return from precision agriculture while also improving quality of life and reducing environmental impacts of farming.