Montana’s above-average snowpack this year has peaked and started to melt, but despite the swing to higher temperatures, water experts say irrigators are set up well for a good spring.
This winter, heavy precipitation and cooler temperatures helped water basins recover from drought conditions. As of May, the snowpack was above normal throughout southwest Montana, and none of Gallatin, Madison, or Park counties were in drought.
According to data from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, as of May 1, snowpack in the Gallatin basin was 118% of normal, the Madison basin snowpack was 135% of normal, and the Upper Yellowstone basin snowpack was 113% of normal. “Normal” is based on annual averages from 1991 to 2020.
Comparatively, last May those basins ranged between 80% and 95% of normal.
The area’s snowpack peaked in late April, which is similar to other years.
But this year, the surplus snowpack creates a bit of a buffer, said Eric Larson, water supply specialist for the NRCS. Despite high temperatures prompting the melt out to start, there is still a lot of snow to melt.
How fast the snow melts in the spring and early summer is important for water supply later in the year, Larson said. If it melts out too fast, there could be little water left for when irrigators actually need it, like the drier months of July and August.
“We are now at the mercy of the weather in terms of how fast that snow melts,” Larson said.
Based on a 30 year average, snowpack in southwest Montana is typically completely melted by June 24, said Arin Peters, senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
But because the next few weeks have forecasted above-average temperatures, it’s likely that the snow will melt entirely before then, Peters said.
The precipitation forecast for the next month is up in the air, Peters said, but the three month outlook for the area forecasts below-normal precipitation. The country is headed into its first El Niño year in three years, which means weather will trend toward higher temperatures and lower precipitation.
Over the weekend, a wet weather system looked to be headed toward Bozeman. But that system has shifted east. Livingston and Billings are expected to get some moisture, Peters said.
The Bozeman area could see a half-inch of moisture this week, but it’s unlikely for there to be any more major storms, Peters said.
According to a measurement station at Montana State University, the Bozeman area has received 135.7 inches of snowfall since the start of the water year on Oct. 1.
That’s up from 88.5 inches, the average snowfall total to date for the station.
But the total precipitation (rain and the water content of melted snow) for the MSU station was 11.83 inches — exactly the average precipitation amount for the area — and the Gallatin basin precipitation total for this water year is 104% of normal.
Those measurements indicate that even though Bozeman got ample snow, the snow that fell was drier and had low water content, Peters said.
Still, Larson said that streamflows, soil moisture content, temperature and drought status are all good indicators of the water supply outlook.
Flows on the Gallatin, Madison, and Yellowstone are slightly above normal this year, Larson said.
The East Gallatin River near Bozeman had flows 176% of normal and the Gallatin River near Gallatin Gateway 150% of normal as of May 1.
Soil moisture across the state is also much improved compared to last year, Larson said. That’s important because melted snowpack will go straight into the water supply — rivers and streams — instead of first recharging dry soil.
Much of the improvement is reflected in the area’s drought status, Larson said. Aside from a brief month-long period last summer, this month marks the first time Gallatin County and its surrounding counties are classified as drought-free since May 2020.
