Montana’s above-average snowpack this year has peaked and started to melt, but despite the swing to higher temperatures, water experts say irrigators are set up well for a good spring.

This winter, heavy precipitation and cooler temperatures helped water basins recover from drought conditions. As of May, the snowpack was above normal throughout southwest Montana, and none of Gallatin, Madison, or Park counties were in drought.

According to data from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, as of May 1, snowpack in the Gallatin basin was 118% of normal, the Madison basin snowpack was 135% of normal, and the Upper Yellowstone basin snowpack was 113% of normal. “Normal” is based on annual averages from 1991 to 2020.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

