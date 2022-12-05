Wild
A thick layer of snow covers Gallatin Valley on Oct. 24, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman started its week with 8 inches of fresh powder on Monday, adding to a snowpack that’s already above-average just one week into December.

If it sticks around, the early snowfall will set Montana farmers and ranchers up well for next year’s growing season. But precipitation levels still fell short of pulling the state out of long-term drought as the water supply continues to recover from last year, meteorologists said.

According to a Gallatin County water supply outlook report, the region’s snowpack is 119% of the median, and measurement stations in Bozeman, Gallatin Gateway, Big Sky, and West Yellowstone all saw above-average snowpack.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

