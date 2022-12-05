Bozeman started its week with 8 inches of fresh powder on Monday, adding to a snowpack that’s already above-average just one week into December.
If it sticks around, the early snowfall will set Montana farmers and ranchers up well for next year’s growing season. But precipitation levels still fell short of pulling the state out of long-term drought as the water supply continues to recover from last year, meteorologists said.
According to a Gallatin County water supply outlook report, the region’s snowpack is 119% of the median, and measurement stations in Bozeman, Gallatin Gateway, Big Sky, and West Yellowstone all saw above-average snowpack.
Average precipitation in the county is up too. According to a measurement station at Montana State University, in October, Bozeman received 2.56 inches of liquid precipitation equivalent, above the month’s average of 1.57 inches. Liquid precipitation equivalent measures rain and melted snow.
In November, Bozeman received 1.59 inches of precipitation, also above the month’s average of 1.13 inches. December’s precipitation average is 0.9 inches. So far this month, Bozeman has received 0.34 liquid inches.
The extensive snow this year can be attributed to colder temperatures, said Austin McDowell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
An upper-level trough (a stretch of area with relatively low atmospheric pressure) has created a “generally unsettled weather pattern,” McDowell said.
Warmer temperatures would cause the trough to dissipate. But since temperatures have been colder, the trough has stuck around.
But as a whole, Montana didn’t see above-average precipitation in 2022. Still, drought conditions aren’t nearly as bad as they were last year, said Arin Peters, senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service.
In 2021, Montana saw little rainfall, driving the state further into drought and impacting agricultural crops and water supply.
The state is still recovering from drought conditions this year. Montana is in a 3.5 inch water deficit from last year, Peters said. That’s a significant amount for a state that only gets around 14 inches of precipitation per year on average.
Some areas, like the north-central region of Montana, are even worse off, suffering a five to six inch deficit this year.
Drought is multi-faceted and not just measured by precipitation, Peters said. Stream flows and soil moisture are other key measures of an area’s drought status.
“The biggest impacts of drought are generally agricultural,” Peters said. Rangeland and forage for grazing needs precipitation and soil moisture to grow. Too little moisture impacts crop yields, and even cattle inventories, if there’s not enough forage for livestock.
What happened the year prior has big impacts on agriculture the following year, Peters said.
For example, this year Montana has seen decreased stream flows and soil moisture because of dry conditions last year.
The November water supply outlook found that measurement stations at Logan and Gallatin Gateway on the Gallatin River had stream flows below normal this year. Soil moisture content had also decreased at all stations in Manhattan, and had decreased or stayed the same in Bozeman.
But the inverse is also true — more snow this year means there will be more water in reservoirs and for agricultural irrigators next year.
“We’re setting ourselves up well for 2023 if we keep getting moisture,” Peters said. “If this level of moisture continues, we’re on the right track to lessen agricultural impacts.”
Still, Montana and Gallatin County remain in long-term drought. The state needed extensive above-average precipitation to address the drought and water deficit. That didn’t happen this year.
As of Monday, 96.65% of Gallatin County was experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Short term precipitation events rarely make a difference in long-term drought status, Peters said.
Droughts are a climate event, unlike weather. A region’s climate refers to its long-term weather patterns over many years. So, to say that Montana is in drought means the state has experienced below-average precipitation for a stretch of time.
That’s why a single weather event, even if extensive, rarely impacts drought status. A jump in precipitation one month won’t significantly shift an area’s precipitation average of the last several years.
For instance, southwest Montana saw historic flooding in June, but that was an isolated event that didn’t end up having huge impacts on the drought, Peters said.
