Food Bank
Buy Now

Volunteer Susan Eggert sorts food at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Jan. 25.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A bill that policymakers initially voted down was back on the Senate floor this week, after legislators voted to reconsider creating a grant program to support local food banks and farmers.

House Bill 276, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, would allocate $1 million for the Montana Department of Agriculture to distribute in grants over the next two years. The Senate voted to reconsider the bill on April 7, a day after voting it down.

The grants would go to food pantries, food banks, and other food access organizations to purchase fresh product from local farmers. The money would help food distributors procure, store, and transport fresh food to food deserts across the state.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.