The grants would go to food pantries, food banks, and other food access organizations to purchase fresh product from local farmers. The money would help food distributors procure, store, and transport fresh food to food deserts across the state.
On Thursday, HB 276 was read on the Senate floor and passed narrowly by a 28-22 vote.
The bill was then sent to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee for consideration on Friday, where the committee did not immediately vote on the bill.
Supporters of the bill say it’s a way to increase market opportunities for farmers while also ensuring Montana food pantries have healthy, local food to distribute.
The Montana Food Bank Network has been the most vocal advocate for the bill’s passage, saying this year food banks have more demand but fewer resources than ever.
“The funding provided through this bill is a direct investment in rural economies and local food systems, which are foundational for a strong and food secure Montana,” Wren Greaney, spokesperson for the Montana Food Bank Network, told the Senate committee Friday.
The bill originally failed 24 to 26 in the Senate on April 6, because legislators worried the $1 million price tag was too high.
That sentiment was still apparent on the Senate floor Thursday, when several senators warned the bill was a poor way to spend money.
Food banks should be able to establish connections with farmers without the state government having to subsidize a $1 million program, said Sen. Dennis Lenz, R- Billings.
Sens. Mike Lang, Steve Hinebauch, and Carl Glimm also denounced the bill’s cost Thursday. Lenz read a self-described haiku on the Senate floor as part of his opposition.
“Farmers market owed. A cabbage will save the world. Misplaced trust in kale,” Lenz said. “Vote no.”
But other senators said the $1 million was needed so that Montana families could access healthy, nutritious food that is often unaffordable and hard to find at pantries.
The funding would mean more opportunity for families and children to access healthy food without a cost barrier, said Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, the bill’s sponsor in the Senate.
“This is something we need to consider if we want to have a truly supportive food system in our state,” McKamey said.
No opponents spoke against the bill during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Friday.
If the bill clears the committee, it will head to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk for consideration.
